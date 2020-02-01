Scoob! Mystery Machine Is Real, Comes Powered by a Chevy V8 Engine

This May, the Scooby-Doo Universe is getting its first proper prequel. We’re going to be shown how Shaggy and the clumsy Great Dane first met – in fact, we’re going to be shown how the entire gang met and set out to solve the mysteries of our planet, and possibly others.
For die hard fans of the animated franchise, there’s no separating Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby. You can’t separate them from one another, and you can’t separate them from the van that takes them places, the infamous Mystery Machine.
This command and control center in the fight against the not-so-supernatural has been portrayed in several ways down the years. Officially, since no carmaker backed Scooby, the van is not based on a particular production model. This hasn’t stopped fans from finding similarities between the various incarnations of the car and names like Ford Econoline, the Corvair van, or the Chevy Astro.
The new Scooby adventures we’ll be treated to later this year come, of course, with a new interpretation of the Mystery Machine. We don’t know much about it yet, and there are just a few glimpses of it in the trailer released last November (available below), but that didn’t stop a certain garage from coming up with a real-life version of the animation car.
Described as being custom made “to match the Mystery Machine featured in the 2020 3D animated movie Scooby Doo,” the build wears the name 1993 GMC, hinting that this time we’re gonna have a Vandura on our hands. The only problem is this particular van looks nothing like the original. And we’re not talking about the extreme makeover, but about the fact that this one is incredibly short.
The tiny distance between the front and rear axles, combined with the vivid colors and the soft, spongy appearance of the exterior almost make it look like a toy car, a non-functioning replica built specifically for the movie.
Only it’s not, and two things stand proof of that: first, the car is powered by a real Chevy V8 engine, which sends its power to a real automatic transmission.
We’re not being told what the specs are, but they’ll probably surface soon, as the car – and this is the second proof it’s real – is on the list of cars that was at one point about to sell during Mecum’s Glendale auction in March (for unknown reasons, the car was removed from the lot).
This command and control center in the fight against the not-so-supernatural has been portrayed in several ways down the years. Officially, since no carmaker backed Scooby, the van is not based on a particular production model. This hasn’t stopped fans from finding similarities between the various incarnations of the car and names like Ford Econoline, the Corvair van, or the Chevy Astro.
The new Scooby adventures we’ll be treated to later this year come, of course, with a new interpretation of the Mystery Machine. We don’t know much about it yet, and there are just a few glimpses of it in the trailer released last November (available below), but that didn’t stop a certain garage from coming up with a real-life version of the animation car.
Described as being custom made “to match the Mystery Machine featured in the 2020 3D animated movie Scooby Doo,” the build wears the name 1993 GMC, hinting that this time we’re gonna have a Vandura on our hands. The only problem is this particular van looks nothing like the original. And we’re not talking about the extreme makeover, but about the fact that this one is incredibly short.
The tiny distance between the front and rear axles, combined with the vivid colors and the soft, spongy appearance of the exterior almost make it look like a toy car, a non-functioning replica built specifically for the movie.
Only it’s not, and two things stand proof of that: first, the car is powered by a real Chevy V8 engine, which sends its power to a real automatic transmission.
We’re not being told what the specs are, but they’ll probably surface soon, as the car – and this is the second proof it’s real – is on the list of cars that was at one point about to sell during Mecum’s Glendale auction in March (for unknown reasons, the car was removed from the lot).