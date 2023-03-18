Be Selfish, Drive Alone: Porsche E-GO Is a Speedster Joyride Dream for the CGI Dwellers

Per Porsche’s definition, the word “Speedster” combines ‘Speed’ and ‘Roadster’ under a common hood. The Germans debuted the semantical model In 1954 with their 356 Speedster, a low-price derivative of the exclusivist America Roadster. A stripped-down sportscar with no heating, cut-off windows, more rigid seats, a screw-on windscreen, and a lightweight hood.

7 photos Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua