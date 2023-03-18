autoevolution

Be Selfish, Drive Alone: Porsche E-GO Is a Speedster Joyride Dream for the CGI Dwellers

Per Porsche’s definition, the word “Speedster” combines ‘Speed’ and ‘Roadster’ under a common hood. The Germans debuted the semantical model In 1954 with their 356 Speedster, a low-price derivative of the exclusivist America Roadster. A stripped-down sportscar with no heating, cut-off windows, more rigid seats, a screw-on windscreen, and a lightweight hood.
Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua
Over the years, the term has come to describe the almost-obnoxiously-difficult-to-enjoy doorless, windshield-less, sense-less sportscars (sometimes hypercars) that only a selected few would drive. Porsche stood by its heritage and has been making the model for the last 70 years.

The Speedster holds a special place in the hierarchy of the German brand. In 1957, the easy-to-remember-named 356 A 1500 GS Carrera GT Speedster became the first series Porsche to trap 200 kph (124 mph). Scowl if you want – the engine was the vertical shaft four-cam mechanical masterpiece. Its 1.5-liter horizontally-opposed four cylinders put out 110 PS (108 hp). For the under-1,850-lbs car (around 840 kg), it was more than enough.

Over the decades, other carmakers had a go at the quirky body style – think of the Aventador J one-off, the Ferrari Monza. Also, the McLaren Mercedes Vision SLR Stirling Moss (catchy name, just like the Porsche above) or the McLaren Elva.

Porsche E\-GO \- the GCI solitary seating for the selfish
Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua
The chronology leap might be abrupt, but if you look closely, you’ll notice striking resemblances between all the cars mentioned above. First, unrestricted field of view – nothing in front, to the sides, or above the driver. Nothing car-related, anyway.

No roof, no windscreen, no pillars, no doors in some cases, no comfort creature options, but loads of fun and performance. That is precisely what all monumentally unpractical cars are built for. And, as if the real reality wasn’t enough for gearheads, the virtual reality alternate universe is home to some wild speedster ideas.

Take this Porsche E-GO as a reference, crafted by California-based Kasim Tlibekua, a cyber illustrator found under the social media name of tlibekua. His version of the speedster is fluidly elegant, remarkably harmonious, and outrageously discriminating.

Porsche E\-GO \- the GCI solitary seating for the selfish
Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua
The third attribute is evident in the name (which can be interpreted in several ways); E-GO is pronounced the same as “ego,” isn’t it? Not at all out of place, as the super-slick Porsche has precisely one seat – the driver’s.

It wouldn’t be the first car to sport such an astonishing lack of accommodation for a passenger. Radical track-blitzing buzzards like the Ariel Atom, the McLaren Solus (them again…), or the BAC Mono are just as egotistic. This Porsche E-GO imagination fruit is no different from the bunch of self-centric whirlwind machines in the category.

The doors are another oddity. They appear to be in place – the gaps between the body cutaways and the door’s edges are obvious. What is less so is how the driver would get in the car, even if the doors are functional.

Porsche E\-GO \- the GCI solitary seating for the selfish
Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua
A broad girdle surrounds the cockpit – which would aid in aero-dynamism but severely impede access. Or it could tilt – either forward or backward – to allow the pilot to squeeze inside the centrally mounted seat. This would be a second out-of-common trait for this Porsche. If we inspect it thoroughly, we see many similarities between it and other models of the Rearing Horse.

The absence of the iconic round headlamps hints at the slant-nose turbocharged 930 models from the mid-80s. The rear end is copy-pasted from newer generations of the 911, except for that cataclysmic diffuser protruding from underneath the car and going full width across the back.

Another way to look at the E-GO moniker would be through the powertrain lenses. “E” would imply Electric. The all-capitals “GO” could subtly nod at performance - something speedsters abound in, in lack of wipers and rain-proofing solutions.

Porsche E\-GO \- the GCI solitary seating for the selfish
Photo: Instagram/@tlibekua
The hump behind the driver’s head could be a concealed crash bar and an air stream-regulating fin. Since the driver’s head (with or without a helmet) gravely disturbs the natural flow of fast-moving currents, the car’s stability could suffer. Not something anyone would look for in a high-speed, lack-protection sportscar.

Let’s dream about the powertrain – it would seem the electron-based approach is the choice here. The body is almost airtight – no vents, openings, or combustion heat-dispersing elements. For better or worse, the silent bullet-shaped Porsche would omit the vibrant rumble of the flat-six.

On the upside, only the wind would whisper along to accompany the solitary occupant of the Porsche E-GO speedster. That, or the thunders echoing above, if the weather suddenly has a change of heart about a defenseless white Porsche burning donuts on the track.



