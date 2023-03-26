This Fan-Made LEGO Ideas Polar Express Train Is Here To Take You on a Childhood Journey

It is incredible what some people manage to build with just a few bricks and lots of imagination. Of course, I am talking about LEGO Ideas. This brand has taken over the toy market ages ago. And it did not stop at that, since there are many sets designed for adults. These sets usually come with more pieces and are harder to build.
Every now and then, I stumble upon some fan-made builds that are truly out of this world, ranging from space stuff to movie-inspired sets. Some of these sets remind many of us of the times when life was simpler. As children, most of our time was spent playing with our friends, learning new tricks to fool our parents, and watching animated movies. It seemed like we had the best of both worlds. But then we grew up and life started being kind of not funny anymore.
Sometimes, it is nice to take our minds off everything and go back to pleasant childhood memories, perhaps by watching a certain movie, like The Polar Express, made after the eponymous book. Fair warning here, if you are young and grew up with Disney's animations, this might look bad to you, but it is the best we had. It was the first movie to be entirely created with motion-capture computer animation that we got to enjoy, even making it in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records.
This spectacular Polar Express train was made by NarrowGaugeNut and posted on the Ideas side of LEGO on November 23, 2022. Until March 2023, it managed to gather almost 3,500 supporters and still has a lot of time left to achieve the required milestone of 10,000 supporters.
As noted before, some builds are made for kids, while others are for adults. This set is here to make both categories happy. It is not only a magnificent piece to display but also has lots of minifigurines to play with. Each minifigure depicts a character from the movie with their own specific accessory. Hero Boy with the silver bell, Hero Girl with the ticket, Know-it-All with the hot chocolate mug, Billy with his present, the Conductor with a lantern, and the hobo with a mug.
This build took seven years to achieve its final form, with better minifigures and larger proportions. If that does not make it awesome, then I should note it has lights that can be turned on and also a powered-up system stored in the tender.
The train is separated into four main components: the 2-8-4 Berkshire steam locomotive, the tender, the passenger car, and the observation car. The width of the train fits on a standard LEGO rail, which is awesome since it might be hard to find the perfect rails.
The set comes with a display stand, with lots of information about the original locomotive. The roof is also detachable, so the minifigures can be placed inside.
If you decide that this is a LEGO set worth your money, a simple click on the support button on the Ideas website could do the trick. Even if it manages to hit 10,000 supporters, there is still another step to take into consideration. The expert review is the final railway station. And only after a green light is given, might we get the chance to buy and build this piece of brick art. So, all things considered, if it gets approved, we might still have to wait a few years before it hits the shelves.
