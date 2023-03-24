Thanks to Lego Ideas, We Can Now Go Full Circle and Build the Vans That Deliver Our Sets

When it comes to the automotive side, most LEGO Ideas sets are based on supercars, race cars, or just some vehicles we’ve seen in the movies and grown to love. But that isn’t always the case and this Amazon EDV700 delivery van is where plastic bricks meet eco-friendliness in a weird juxtaposition.
As Amazon strives to replace its delivery fleet with new zero-emission variants, a LEGO enthusiast decided to pay homage to all those times we’ve received a packet of bricky goodness via a courier van. This build is based on the vehicles Rivian has been contracted to deliver, although it has neither the 660 cubic feet (18.7 cubic meters) of storage nor the ability to charge at 150 kWh
But it does make up for that with quite a few nice features and ways to be displayed. The LEGO Minifigure driver can be moved throughout the van, from the driver’s seat to the cargo compartment to pick up a package. There’s even a red trolley for those occasions when the tiny LEGO delivery man has to carry heavy boxes.
The inside of the van is also quite nice, featuring a chair for the driver, massive touch screens, and even a foldable passenger seat. Safety has not been forgotten either, as a fire extinguisher can be seen mounted on the wall right behind the driver.
The cargo compartment is interesting either, despite the fact that is mostly just a box sitting on top of a chassis. While the inside does not have any detail except the boxes and trolley, the roll-up rear door is fully functional, which is a nice bit of attention to detail.
The details become slightly more impressive when one realizes just how small this build is, at just 28 studs long by 10 studs wide. Although this choice of width is a bit weird, it should still fit nicely inside a LEGO city build where cars follow the traditional eight-stud architecture.
On top of that, it will bring some modern real-life accuracy in the means of transport and make the build that bit more eco-friendly. All of that while ensuring every LEGO Minifigure gets its package on time, if no LEGO dogs are present in the front yard.
One other aspect of this set that makes it appealing is just how relatively simple it is, apart from the stickers, which would have to be custom-made. Everything else can be MacGyvered by any LEGO enthusiast using bricks that can be found in stores.
Granted, some things might not look as good and the roll-up rear door could give some builders headaches. But while it probably won’t make it as an official set, it does provide fans with a nice idea that could be included in a MOC LEGO city, one that is worth showing some support over on the Ideas website.
As Amazon strives to replace its delivery fleet with new zero-emission variants, a LEGO enthusiast decided to pay homage to all those times we’ve received a packet of bricky goodness via a courier van. This build is based on the vehicles Rivian has been contracted to deliver, although it has neither the 660 cubic feet (18.7 cubic meters) of storage nor the ability to charge at 150 kWh
But it does make up for that with quite a few nice features and ways to be displayed. The LEGO Minifigure driver can be moved throughout the van, from the driver’s seat to the cargo compartment to pick up a package. There’s even a red trolley for those occasions when the tiny LEGO delivery man has to carry heavy boxes.
The inside of the van is also quite nice, featuring a chair for the driver, massive touch screens, and even a foldable passenger seat. Safety has not been forgotten either, as a fire extinguisher can be seen mounted on the wall right behind the driver.
The cargo compartment is interesting either, despite the fact that is mostly just a box sitting on top of a chassis. While the inside does not have any detail except the boxes and trolley, the roll-up rear door is fully functional, which is a nice bit of attention to detail.
The details become slightly more impressive when one realizes just how small this build is, at just 28 studs long by 10 studs wide. Although this choice of width is a bit weird, it should still fit nicely inside a LEGO city build where cars follow the traditional eight-stud architecture.
On top of that, it will bring some modern real-life accuracy in the means of transport and make the build that bit more eco-friendly. All of that while ensuring every LEGO Minifigure gets its package on time, if no LEGO dogs are present in the front yard.
One other aspect of this set that makes it appealing is just how relatively simple it is, apart from the stickers, which would have to be custom-made. Everything else can be MacGyvered by any LEGO enthusiast using bricks that can be found in stores.
Granted, some things might not look as good and the roll-up rear door could give some builders headaches. But while it probably won’t make it as an official set, it does provide fans with a nice idea that could be included in a MOC LEGO city, one that is worth showing some support over on the Ideas website.