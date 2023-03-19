A Brand New LEGO Racing Game Might Lie Just Beyond the Horizon

For quite some time now, every major publisher in the gaming industry has been on the hunt for the mythical golden egg-laying goose, but that's no government secret. Fortnite was among the first to plant these magical beans almost eight years ago, and they grew into a giant beanstalk that's now casting an almost all-encompassing shadow over the entire game development realm.
Since that faithful day, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft... you name it, have been trying to recreate the magic formula as best they could. And now it looks like another major brand could be throwing its hat into the live-service gaming ring if all the whispers turn out to be true.
Aside from info about the ever-encroaching GTA VI, the rumor mill has also been spinning lately with tales of an open-world driving game that may turn out to be LEGO-related, according to sources. The chatter uttered that it may already be in development and referred to the project simply as 'LEGO 2K Drive.'
The first bleep on the radar was apparently given off by a job listing for 'Visual Concepts' (VC) last year. The latter is a video game development company founded in 1988, that now has eight studious spanning all over the world from Texas and California, to China, Budapest, and Korea.
If you're what they call a 'hardcore gamer,' then you most certainly played one of their franchise hits before, like NBA 2K23, NBA 2K22, WWE 2K23, WWE 2K22, or basically any other version in history.
Visual Concepts is a subsidiary company for... you already guessed by now, Take-Two Interactive Software that also houses Rockstar Games, which magically brings GTA VI back into the discussion. But we won't be lingering on that, don't worry.
Now, the VC producer job listing apparently described the position as being for 'an open-world driving game with a major license.' The kicker came via the online publication VGC which said they have inside knowledge about 2K buying the LEGO license.
Seeing as 2K has everything under the Sun but a highly-known racing franchise, if things check out, it could stand to reason that everything rumored so far isn't just made out of crackpot theories. The most recent info from Insider-Gaming says that the developers are holding playtesting sessions for game improvements.
Speaking of crackpot theories, I was mentioning in the beginning that if true, this upcoming LEGO game could be live-service. And seeing as everyone is trying to ensure their ongoing survivability in the video game-making business because of the doubling production costs with every new console generation, it wouldn't be too far-fetched that a franchise known for always coming up with new products to sell would adopt a business model like this.
Even Sony Playstation, a company renowned for making the best single-player titles in the world, has now its eyes set on the success of the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer-only game. Not to mention the Horizon (Zero Dawn) online title they're also working on.
Disney Speedstorm, that's scheduled to release on April 18, is another example, and it will be free-to-play but will feature paid season passes with new characters, skins, sugar, spice, and everything nice.
For better or for worse, this is the current state of the gaming industry at the moment, because not all games can be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and sell over 52 million copies even though it's rarely discounted.
Aside from info about the ever-encroaching GTA VI, the rumor mill has also been spinning lately with tales of an open-world driving game that may turn out to be LEGO-related, according to sources. The chatter uttered that it may already be in development and referred to the project simply as 'LEGO 2K Drive.'
The first bleep on the radar was apparently given off by a job listing for 'Visual Concepts' (VC) last year. The latter is a video game development company founded in 1988, that now has eight studious spanning all over the world from Texas and California, to China, Budapest, and Korea.
If you're what they call a 'hardcore gamer,' then you most certainly played one of their franchise hits before, like NBA 2K23, NBA 2K22, WWE 2K23, WWE 2K22, or basically any other version in history.
Visual Concepts is a subsidiary company for... you already guessed by now, Take-Two Interactive Software that also houses Rockstar Games, which magically brings GTA VI back into the discussion. But we won't be lingering on that, don't worry.
Now, the VC producer job listing apparently described the position as being for 'an open-world driving game with a major license.' The kicker came via the online publication VGC which said they have inside knowledge about 2K buying the LEGO license.
Seeing as 2K has everything under the Sun but a highly-known racing franchise, if things check out, it could stand to reason that everything rumored so far isn't just made out of crackpot theories. The most recent info from Insider-Gaming says that the developers are holding playtesting sessions for game improvements.
Speaking of crackpot theories, I was mentioning in the beginning that if true, this upcoming LEGO game could be live-service. And seeing as everyone is trying to ensure their ongoing survivability in the video game-making business because of the doubling production costs with every new console generation, it wouldn't be too far-fetched that a franchise known for always coming up with new products to sell would adopt a business model like this.
Even Sony Playstation, a company renowned for making the best single-player titles in the world, has now its eyes set on the success of the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer-only game. Not to mention the Horizon (Zero Dawn) online title they're also working on.
Disney Speedstorm, that's scheduled to release on April 18, is another example, and it will be free-to-play but will feature paid season passes with new characters, skins, sugar, spice, and everything nice.
For better or for worse, this is the current state of the gaming industry at the moment, because not all games can be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and sell over 52 million copies even though it's rarely discounted.