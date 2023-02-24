Ghostbusters Ecto-1 1/6 Scale Model Is Huge and Extremely Detailed, Priced To Match

Some iconic movie cars have become so popular that they get replicated a lot. The Mustang Eleanor, the Dukes of Hazard Dodge Charger, and the Bumblebee Camaro come to mind. The Ghostbusters Ecto-1, on the other hand, is not a common sight. Because not only the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel is a rare car, but an Ecto-1 conversion requires a huge amount of work and a lot of cash.

12 photos Photo: Adam Savage's Tested/YouTube