Ghostbusters Ecto-1 1/6 Scale Model Is Huge and Extremely Detailed, Priced To Match

Some iconic movie cars have become so popular that they get replicated a lot. The Mustang Eleanor, the Dukes of Hazard Dodge Charger, and the Bumblebee Camaro come to mind. The Ghostbusters Ecto-1, on the other hand, is not a common sight. Because not only the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel is a rare car, but an Ecto-1 conversion requires a huge amount of work and a lot of cash.
Thankfully, enthusiasts have plenty of scale model replicas to choose from. There's a nicely detailed 1:18 version from Hot Wheels, pocket-sized editions from various companies, and even an 18-inch-long (46-cm) LEGO to have fun with. But none of them are as spectacular as the 1/6th scale replica from Blitzway. No, that's not a typo. This thing is only six times smaller than the real deal and a whopping 45.7 inches (117 cm) long.
Of course, size isn't everything when it comes to scale models, but this creation is as detailed and accurate as they get. Put this massive Ecto-1 in the appropriate setup and it could look like the real thing on camera. That's because, on top of doing a great job at replicating the Cadillac Miller-Meteor's shape and details, Blitzway included all the accessories that transform the ambulance into a ghost-hunting machine.
While it's not a kit that you need to paint put together, the Ecto-1 does require some assembly, especially when it comes to roof-mounted accessories and wiring. That's right, while most big-scale models come with opening doors, hood, and trunk, this one also features LED lighting.
And it's not just the headlamps, taillights, and emergency roof lights that come to life when the batteries go in. The control panel in the back also lights up. Overall, it includes no fewer than 45 LED light-up functions inside and out, plus rotating emergency lights with two motors. The siren sound effects make everything that much more realistic and fun. But get this: the model can also play mp3s via USB and micro SD cards. I know what you're thinking, Ray Parker Jr.'s "Ghostbusters" theme song is the first thing I'd play as well.
Sure, the Blitzway Ecto-1 is not entirely perfect. The engine isn't as detailed as you'd expect given the size (I've seen nicer details in 1:18th scale), but it's not a big deal assuming it's going on display with the hood closed. And details like the fully functional gurney that fits in the back and the complex lighting system make up for it.
But as you might have already guessed, this scale model is anything but cheap. Currently out of stock almost everywhere (I'm assuming Blitzway made only a few of them), the Ecto-1 was unveiled with a $2,999.99 sticker. And prices are going crazy on eBay right now, starting at around $3,700 and going as high as $5,000.
The company is also releasing an "Afterlife" version with barn-found-style weathering in March 2023, but pre-order slots appear to have been sold out at most online retailers (at almost $2,000 a pop).
All told, while it's notably more expensive than the average plastic scale model car, the Blitzway Ecto-1 is arguably the most detailed and intricate Ghostbusters-related miniature to date. But you don't have to take my word for it. Find out for yourself from Adam Savage's detailed review by hitting the play button below.
