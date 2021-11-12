Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 Car Returns to Rocket League for a Limited Time

Rocket League has been teaming up with lots of high-profile franchise to offer players new content on a regular basis. After adding Batman-themed cars and accessories not long ago, the team at Psyonix announced yet another partnership that will bring another beloved franchise to the soccar.
Starting November 11 through November 22, Rocket League players can get the Ecto-1 Bundle, which includes Ghostbusters’ iconic ghost hunting car. Additionally, the bundle comes with a new Reel Life Decal that promises to give the vehicle the signature white look from the movies, as well as the Reel Afterlife Decal that gives it an older weathered look.
The Ecto-1 Bundle can be unlocked in-game for 1100 Credits and includes the following items: Ecto-1 Vehicle, Ecto-1 Reel Life Decal, Ecto-1 Reel Afterlife Decal, Ecto-1 Engine Audio, Ecto-1 BK Wheel, Spirits Boost, and RTV Trail.
Just like many of the themed cars, Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 vehicle can’t be customized with additional items, so you’ll be limited to using the accessories included in the bundle.
It’s important to note that the new items will also be available as an upgrade bundle for existing owners of the Ecto-1 for 600 Credits. So, if you previously bought the car, you’ll only have to pay for the new items if you want them.
On top of that, Psyonix will be selling the items in the Ecto-1 Bundle individually in case players want just one or more items. The new items will be available in the Item Shop for the following prices:
But it’s not just the Ecto-1 that’s making a comeback. Psyonix revealed that the Stay Puft Goal Explosion will be up for grabs via the Item Shop, and for the first time it will be available in Painted variants.
- Ecto-1 Vehicle: 500 Credits
- RTV Trail: 300 Credits
- Spirits Boost: 400 Credits
- Ecto-1 BK Wheels: 200 Credits
- Reel Life Decal: 100 Credits
- Reel Afterlife Decal: 100 Credits
