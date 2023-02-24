This Week's Goodies for The Crew 2 Are 'Out of This World'

While fans are eagerly awaiting the imminent arrival of The Crew Motorfest, that doesn't mean the Ivory Tower developer has finished supporting The Crew 2. This week they aimed for an "out of this world" theme. Now let's start our own little exploration voyage and see everything we get before it all expires on February 28.
First and foremost, there are ever-present Live Summit PvE (player vs. environment) events. If you compete and win the Bronze challenge, you get 200k in-game followers. If you nab the Silver cup, you get Legendary AGP Performance Parts like Score Breaker, Shifty & Drag Bump to help your favorite car be even better.
At the Gold tier, you get a Light Blue Rewind Tint for bragging rights, and if you reach the top Platinum spot, you'll be awarded a 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor From Outer Space (Rally Raid).
While there were a bunch of options for the nameplate, according to sources from the industry, the most popular one was rocking the 5.4-liter V8 that could deliver 319 hp (320 ps) and 390 lb-ft of (529 Nm) torque.
Then, we have the Live Summit Space Bundle that contains a 2007 Lamborghini Reventon (Hypercar), a 2018 Infiniti Q60 Project Black S Concept (Street Race), and a 2018 Proto Alpha Mark II (Alpha Grand Prix).
The Reventon was based on the Murcielago, but the true inspiration for the bodywork came from an F-22 fighter jet. This is why it has big square air intakes, along with an overall no-nonsense mean look. It donned a 6.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 641 hp (650 ps) with 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque.
On paper, it could go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 211.3 mph (340 kph). Not too shabby for a car that can go as high as $2 million.
Now landing back down in our neck of the Earthly woods, there's the Jupiter Bundle that contains a 2014 Koenigsegg One:1 (Hyper Car), along with an Evolving Sinusoid Horn, Red Prismatic Nitro, and Blinking Orange Underglow.
While the spelling of the car's name might appear a bit weird, its 5.0-liter V8 engine that could output 1341 hp (1360 ps) surely makes up for that oddly written repetition.
Lastly, there's the Prestige Bundle 6. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature six cars, but to be fair, the lineup is great nonetheless. First up, there's the 2019 McLaren 720S (Hypercar). Then, we have the Jaguar C-X75 Concept (Hypercar), and, finally, the 2016 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus (Street Race).
The "plus" from the Audi R8 means that it had the 5.2-liter V10 FSI plus engine model that could deliver 602 hp (610 ps), compared to the base one with "just" 532 (540 ps) horsepower.
More or less, this would make up everything for this week's update. Just don't forget, on February 28, it resets, and the Crew 2 will be getting an entirely different suite of bundles and whatnots.
At the Gold tier, you get a Light Blue Rewind Tint for bragging rights, and if you reach the top Platinum spot, you'll be awarded a 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor From Outer Space (Rally Raid).
While there were a bunch of options for the nameplate, according to sources from the industry, the most popular one was rocking the 5.4-liter V8 that could deliver 319 hp (320 ps) and 390 lb-ft of (529 Nm) torque.
Then, we have the Live Summit Space Bundle that contains a 2007 Lamborghini Reventon (Hypercar), a 2018 Infiniti Q60 Project Black S Concept (Street Race), and a 2018 Proto Alpha Mark II (Alpha Grand Prix).
The Reventon was based on the Murcielago, but the true inspiration for the bodywork came from an F-22 fighter jet. This is why it has big square air intakes, along with an overall no-nonsense mean look. It donned a 6.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 641 hp (650 ps) with 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque.
On paper, it could go from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 211.3 mph (340 kph). Not too shabby for a car that can go as high as $2 million.
Now landing back down in our neck of the Earthly woods, there's the Jupiter Bundle that contains a 2014 Koenigsegg One:1 (Hyper Car), along with an Evolving Sinusoid Horn, Red Prismatic Nitro, and Blinking Orange Underglow.
While the spelling of the car's name might appear a bit weird, its 5.0-liter V8 engine that could output 1341 hp (1360 ps) surely makes up for that oddly written repetition.
Lastly, there's the Prestige Bundle 6. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature six cars, but to be fair, the lineup is great nonetheless. First up, there's the 2019 McLaren 720S (Hypercar). Then, we have the Jaguar C-X75 Concept (Hypercar), and, finally, the 2016 Audi R8 Coupe V10 plus (Street Race).
The "plus" from the Audi R8 means that it had the 5.2-liter V10 FSI plus engine model that could deliver 602 hp (610 ps), compared to the base one with "just" 532 (540 ps) horsepower.
More or less, this would make up everything for this week's update. Just don't forget, on February 28, it resets, and the Crew 2 will be getting an entirely different suite of bundles and whatnots.