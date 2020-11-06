LEGO Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Comes with Ghost Sniffer, Curved Windscreen

If all goes well and we manage to rid ourselves of the microscopic enemy that changed our lives, 2021 will be the year when we’ll be able to resume our lives, with all its little pleasures. Like going to the cinema, and watching on the big screen "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
If all goes well and Jason Reitman & Co didn't mess things up, we’ll finally be treated with the (sort-of) sequel the franchise deserves. One that will feature, once more, the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance called Ecto-1, that transported Dan Akyroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson on the New York battlefield in past films.
In honor of the projected success of the movie, and hoping to capitalize on the car’s return (the female-led reboot of Ghostbusters in 2016 used a more modern 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood station wagon), LEGO announced this week another addition to its Creator line.
According to the plastic brick toy maker, this is the “most detailed LEGO brick Ghostbusters Ecto-1 ever created.” When all the 2,352 pieces are assembled, the contraption measures 8 inches (20 cm) in height, 18 inches (46 cm) in length, and 6 inches (15 cm) in width.
For this particular project, LEGO created two brand new bricks: the first is a curved windscreen, and the second a new 5 module steering wheel. The Ecto-1 comes equipped with tons of Ghostbusters gear, from a moving ghost sniffer activated by the wheels to an extendable rear gunner seat. There is also a detailed roof rack, and printed Ghostbusters logo on the doors.
“I love creating LEGO vehicles, and having previously designed the LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5, I loved the challenge of working on the Ecto-1,” said the creator of the set, Michael Psiaki.
“This is the largest and most detailed version of this car that we have ever created. It is crammed full of authentic features and easter eggs that I’m excited for builders to discover as they put this model together.”
The LEGO Creator Ghostbusters Ecto-1 is already live on the toy maker’s website, even if it officially won’t be available before November 15. The price for the set is $199.99.
