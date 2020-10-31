Ghostbusters Wagon Rendered as 2021 Cadillac: Who You Gonna Call?

Three things made the original Ghostbusters movie so good - the cast, practical special effects, and the ghost-busting wagon. We're talking about the Ecto 1, the wicked-looking Cadillac with a mission to rid New York of those slimy, scary creatures.
Sadly, we think it's impossible to bring back the magic of that movie in a modern package, though it didn't stop Hollywood from trying. Likewise, the wagon isn't seen as a symbol of the American luxury automobile, and Cadillac stopped offering one.
But this rendering tries to bring it back from the dead just for the fun of it. Pixel master wb.artist20 has created a new Ecto 1 using the CT5 sedan. Unfortunately, this 2021 model is all angular and sporty, contrasting with its classic cousin. But the artist did try to get all the features of the Ghostbusters car installed on the roof rack.
Halloween car renderings are some of the most entertaining we see all year, right up there with April Fools. And because everybody is locked up indoors, we're seeing a lot more activity on social media. Earlier this week, the same artist made a 1st-generation batmobile out of the Ford GT Carbon Edition.
Cadillac did make a very appealing CTS Sport Wagon. This was shown in 2008 at Pebble Beach and went into production the following year. It was intended for the European market, where wagons sometimes outsold sedans.
The practical 5-door angular design and was offered with optional AWD. Engine options included the 3.0L and 3.5L V6, though everybody just remembers the crazy CTS-V powered by a Corvette engine that was winning drag races against the M5 Touring.
Meanwhile, the Ectomobile is based on a 1959 Cadillac professional chassis, built by the Miller-Meteor company, used as either a hearse or ambulance with an end-loader configuration. In the 2016 all-female reboot movie, they used a 1984 Cadillac Fleetwood hearse.
