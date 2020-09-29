$130,000 Audi RS6 Avant Reviewed by Former CTS-V Wagon Owner Doug DeMuro

Wagons are some of the slowest-selling cars in America, and a new one from Audi isn't going to change that. However, Doug DeMuro says this 2021 RS6 Avant received the highest number of review requests from his viewers. You know what that means? Time to check out some quirks and features.
The first thing we thought about when we saw the YouTube thumbnail was "this is exactly his type of car." Not specifically because it's a little unorthodox, but because he's bought similar ones. We remember him doing videos on the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon seven years ago. And after he sold that, it was replaced with a Mercedes E 63 AMG wagon.
Despite having power wagons in the past, a fondness for the RS6 Avant doesn't transpire. We think this is because of the price. The Cadillac was cheap and the AMG was bought used for not a lot of money. But this all-new Audi RS6 stickers for around $130,000, he says.
Being a modern, 2021 model, the RS6 Avant plays it pretty safe in the quirks department. You won't find the air vents of a Saab or the hidden features of a Jeep. Instead, the classy power wagon has some flashy headlights play tricks and fenders that stick out further.
This bad boy has about $20,000 in options, including a carbon fiber package that upgrades your mirrors, diffuser, and rocker panels. Ceramic brakes are needed when you have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 590 horsepower. Sadly, the new RS6 has been drag racing a lot in Europe and loses consistently. But that still doesn't make it slow or boring.
Most of the interior is the same as the RS Q8 or the regular A6 for that matter. But this isn't the sort of car you love because it's unique. The power wagon is more of a cult, and we're curious if Doug has found a way to escape it or is secretly waiting for second-hand prices to go down in a few years and doesn't want to hype it up.
