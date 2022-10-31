It's Trick or Treat Time With Set of Five Hot Wheels Fantasy Cars

Most Hot Wheels collectors groups have weekly themes going on, where you can post photos of certain diecast cars. And Monday marks the beginning of Halloween Week, so members are invited to upload pictures of cars that are in some way connected to that. This kind of group strategy keeps people active, and it's a fun way of showing off your collection in a non-random manner.
One thing you will notice about Mattel if you study the company for long enough is that it will never miss the opportunity of coming up with a new set of Hot Wheels for a special occasion. If you're keen on getting a major in marketing, you'll learn a few things by studying the diecast brand.
Every year for Halloween we get to see a new collection of cars, some of which are more interesting than others. In 2021, you could get the 1933 Ford Lo Boy, the 1971 Maverick Grabber, the 2014 Corvette Stingray, King Cuda, and the 2016 Camaro SS.
For 2019 and 2020, there were only fantasy cars inside. This isn't a bad thing per se, but that's slightly less attractive for adult collectors. Still, a completionist will seek out and buy every single vehicle that comes on the market, and Mattel is counting on that.
And for 2022, history repeats itself. Once again, there are five fantasy cars included in the Halloween series. So let's have a look and see what they're all about. Right off the bat, we can tell you that Muscle Tone is the oldest casting here.
Hot Wheels Original design is a muscle car-tuner car hybrid and has been around since the year 2000. It has been released in over 40 different variations, and this is certainly not its first Halloween appearance. Both the Scorcher and the Super Stinger have been introduced in 2010, but have missing from the spotlight for a few years now.
You'll notice that these have skull-imprinted wheels to fit the theme, and you should know that the Scorcher is supposedly a drift car with a ground-effects package on it. Dieselboy is supposed to be a modern rat rod, with an exposed V10 engine. Even if you're not a fan of the design, you have to appreciate the designer's effort in coming up with this unconventional idea.
And the same goes for the What-4-2. The man that put envisioned this car is Phil Riehlman, and you might know his work from the Premium series of Hot Wheels. You might know him better by thinking of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 included in the Car Culture: Exotic Envy set.
The What-4-2 is based on a pretty insane idea, as it features a total of four V8 engines. And if you think of it, this color might remind you of the fictional character Slimer from Ghostbusters. If you haven't found this set in stores already, you can still get it online for about $11.99. If you're lucky enough, you might find last year's set for about the same price.
