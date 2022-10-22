You Think You Are Prepared for Halloween? You're Not Without This Piece of Work

What began as a 1960 Cadillac S&S Coach was transformed into a replica of the funky “Ghostbusters; Afterlife Ectomobile” from the fourth rendition of the Ghostbusters movie series.
The Afterlife Ectomobile featured in the 2021 movie was expertly recreated by famed movie car replication specialist Bob's Prop Shop in Dallas Texas; the same shop that has replicated famous movie cars for a variety of theme parks and museums.
This replica “Ghostbusters ECTO1” from the movie “Afterlife” was meticulously painted and adorned to match the car depicted in the movie and no detail seemingly was spared. The body cutouts and rust areas are intentiional and do not necessarily reflect the actual condition of the body. Features also included to replicate that of the original movie prop encompass the rare side-loading suicide doors, functioning blue emergency lights, yellow gas bottles, and others that closely resemble the original.
The lights are powered by a separate battery system allowing for usage while the motor is not running and also powers a sound system that sound the siren and plays sound bites and songs from the movie.
Authenticity is also displayed by the two Proton Packs supplied by the shop and included in the sale that retail for $4000.00 each. They include all the functionality as seen in the movie. It is clearly a complete mastery in duplication.
The Caddie car is equipped with a 390 V8 engine upgraded with a 4-barrel Edelbrock manifold joined to a 3-speed automatic transmission and a host of other new replacement parts to boot. The mileage is documented as exempt at 46,851 which means the mileage cannot be verified.
The seller has declared that the vehicle may not meet VIN requirements and an inspection of the vehicle by any respective state may be necessary.
So if ghouls, ghosts, and goblins are your thing, you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, or you are a nostalgia type, head down to the Barrett-Jackson in Houston, Texas, or get online to bid on this one-of-a kind replica.
The car is being auctioned with No Reserve under Lot# 678.1 the evening of October 22.
