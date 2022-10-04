C8 Corvette Supercharger Package From Lingenfelter Magnuson Promises 700 HP

Redesigned as a mid-engine sports car for 2020, the Stingray pumps out 490 horsepower and 465 pound-foot (631 Nm) of torque. Opting for the NPP exhaust raises those figures to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque, which is pretty good for a naturally-aspirated V8.
The aftermarket can do better, though. After more than a year of development, Lingenfelter and Magnuson rolled out a supercharger package for the midship sensation. The upgrade costs a simply ridiculous $24,950 at press time, promising 700 horsepower at 7 pounds per square inch of boost. With 675 pound-foot (915 Nm) on deck, this kit means business. Covered by a three-year warranty, the supercharger package features a Lingenfelter-specific calibration for the "unhackable" engine control module.
The system is based around the Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger, a Roots-type blower that flaunts 2,650 cc per rotation. Larger and slightly more efficient than the TVS2300 it replaces, this unit also boasts slightly better sealing, more durability, and pressure relief ports for reduced input power.
Magnuson sweetens the deal with Dynamic Flow Tuning inlet porting, and Lingenfelter makes a business case for “excellent drivability retaining all OEM functions.” The blower is joined by an ECT intercooler and heat exchanger system that optimizes airflow across the charge air intercooler.
A 95-millimeter throttle body also needs to be mentioned, along with a Lingenfelter certificate of authenticity and engine bay plaque. Supercharger heat range spark plugs and track prep for the dual-clutch transmission are included in the price, but as expected, there are a few options to consider.
First and foremost, Lingenfelter and Halltech are much obliged to sell you a high-performance cold air intake. G-Force Outlaw half shafts are listed as well, together with a Corsa-supplied performance exhaust and headers. Optional extras further include a Lingenfelter lowering kit and Alcon performance brakes. The C8 supercharger package is CARB pending, which means that customers in California can’t get one for the time being.
