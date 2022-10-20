This 1976 Cadillac Coupe DeVille Was the Last Great Caddy for 30 Years

As Adam Ferrara, the ex-host of the American spinoff of Top Gear, once said, "The last great car America built in the 20th century was the 1976 Cadillac Coupe Deville". After that, everything turned to downsized, underpowered, cheap, plastic nonsense in his eyes. After seeing one 76 Coupe De Ville for sale on Craigslist, we're starting to understand what Adam was talking about.

21 photos