Red Dressed Is a Chic Tiny Mobile Home With Two Bedrooms and Modern Technologies

22 Oct 2022, 16:28 UTC ·
Ever wondered how it would be to travel everywhere you want and not sleep in a tent, bothered by all the annoying insects? This is what mobile tiny houses are made for.
Tiny Red Dressed is a trailer house that blends the country style with modern technologies, such as an electric floor heating system with a thermostat. This way you will never be too cold while adventuring through the mountainside. This house measures 22ft in length (6.7m), 8.2ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height, adding up to a total of 236sqft (22sqm). The platform upon which it is based is a 21ft (6.6m) galvanized trailer with two axles.

The kitchen has a lot of storage space with many floor and wall-mounted cabinets. Also present here are a large sink and a stovetop, making it completely functional, albeit rather barebones. A ladder takes us to one of the loft bedrooms. This area has enough space to fit a two-person bed, alongside a small wardrobe.

On the other side of the kitchen, a staircase with drawers underneath the stair steps has been installed, making full use of every bit of space. Walking up those stairs, we get into the second loft bedroom. Just like the other one, there is enough space for a sizeable bed.

The living room is located underneath one of the lofts and consists only of a tiny couch, a dinette table, and two big windows. The bathroom is simple yet elegant and quite spacious for this small place. The builders managed to fit a normal toilet, a bathroom vanity, and a decently sized shower cabin in there. To avoid any moisture slipping through these wood and PVC panels, a house and bathroom ventilation system was installed.

This tiny mobile dwelling, built by Eco Tiny House, combines all the necessities for normal living with the ability to travel around and stay in your place overnight.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

