Get Aboard This Lego Ideas Orient Express As It Will Become a Real Set in the Near Future

LEGO Ideas is a great way to start if you are looking for some brick toys that can also work as decorations. This is because most of these sets have amazing designs made by fans and also are projected toward the mature audience. If you do not mind the quite high price, these sets can offer different types of builds, such as artwork and even a piano.
What is special about the Ideas side of LEGO is that these sets are chosen from thousands of models presented by many LEGO fans. People all over the world are supporting these designs, and at one point, some of them might even become real.
This is the case with the Orient Express train. It was posted back in 2021 and managed to gather over 10,000 supporters until last year. It then went through a strict LEGO expert review and was finally accepted to become a real set.
When we think of a famous train route, the first name that comes to mind might be the Orient Express. It even served as the main set for a famous book written by Agatha Christie, called Murder on the Orient Express, and later came a movie adaptation with Johnny Depp as a main character.
This famous route once took people from many famous European cities to Istanbul, Turkey. The first train left the station back on June 5, 1883. However, we might see it back in action as soon as 2025.
The LEGO train was built by LEt.sGO and is a representation of the Pacific PLM 231 K 8 locomotive. It also comes with a coal cart and a carriage with a removable top. Inside the carriage, there is a restaurant with plenty of tables and sofa chairs. Each table has a separate lamp and a flower pot. The color scheme chosen for this carriage is blue exterior and interior walls with a brown floor and red and white furniture.
The set also comes with a train track. Last year, LEGO released another famous large train, the Hogwarts Express. The problems with this train were numerous, but the most important one was that the train could not fit into any other LEGO train tracks or even into its own track. Also, it could not be motorized, which is part of the fun of having a train toy.
Now, if we go by what the builder says, the Orient Express has been adapted to fit at least its own rails. However, the bigger wheels that were borrowed from Technic elements are still hanging outside. Of course, this can be solved before LEGO decides to sell it in shops, and we hope they will. New pieces could be installed instead of the Technic ones to still be able to keep the original shape that was first designed by the user.
As I said above, usually LEGO Ideas are quite expensive, and this might be the case with this one, too. It comes with 2,995 pieces and measures 51 inches (129.6 centimeters) in length, 4 inches (10 centimeters) in width, and 5.5 inches (14.1 centimeters) in height.
Since this set is already approved by LEGO, we could see it being released as soon as 2023. So, if you want to own a miniature of the Orient Express, you might want to put some money in the piggy bank since it could end up costing a few hundred dollars.
