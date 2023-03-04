It's an Old-Fashioned 1/4-Mile Family Feud Between These Five Type R Generations

This standard quarter-mile drag race between five generations of the Honda Civic Type R yielded some interesting results. In terms of raw power, you won't be amazed by the generational leap, but maybe you'll be glad to hear that over the years, the braking system has been vastly improved.
Let's meet the esteemed members that fell off the family tree and landed on UK tarmac. Starting with the oldest of the bunch, the Civic Type-R EP3 was produced between 2001-2005. This ray of sunshine was also nicknamed the "bread-van" or "screaming box on wheels" for an unknown number of reasons.
While it didn't transport more bread than your average Joe does after a day of grocery shopping, it did, however, carry a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that could deliver 197 hp (200 ps) and 145 ft-lb (196 Nm) of torque.
It has a 6-speed manual transmission, weighs 2,668 lbs. (1,210 kg), and back in its heyday, it used to cost roughly $20k or 16,000 GBP (pound sterling), according to the Mat from "carwow" YouTube channel.
The Type-R FN2 is one step up the generational ladder and was manufactured for just two years, between 2008 and 2010. While it did look more futuristic than its "dad," it didn't feature any significant performance changes.
The FWD FN2 had a 6-speed gearbox with a 2.0-liter engine that could output just 1 extra horsepower, so 198 hp (201 ps), but had slightly less torque, rated at 142 ft-lb (193 Nm). Weighing in at 2,793 lbs. or 1,267 kg, this used to cost almost $22,000 or 18,000 GBP.
FK2 is up next, boasting quite the generational leap in terms of power. This 3,047 lbs. (1,382 kg) Type-R featured a 2.0-liter engine that brought more than 100 extra horsepower to the table, rated at 306 hp (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). This $36,000 (30,000 GBP) model also marks the first time Honda equipped the hot-hatch with a turbocharger.
The 2016-2020-produced Type-R FK8 is next on our list, and it was 'born' with a tiny boost in performance compared to the previous generation. Still rocking an FWD system with a 6-speed manual transmission and 2.0-liter turbo engine, it could output 316 hp (320 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
It loosened a couple of notches in its belt, weighing a bit more, at 3,097 lbs. (1,405 kg), and the price was raised as well, to almost $43,000 or 35,500 GBP. And speaking about price increases, let's check out the newest member of the Civic Type-R family, the FL5.
This 2023 model-year Civic is sitting pretty in the U.S. with a starting MSRP of $44,300, while in the UK, it costs close to 47,000 pounds sterling. If we were to adjust the 2001 EP3 to 2023 British inflation, the 16,000 GBP car would now cost approximately 34,000 GBP. In turn, that would mean close to $41,000, so while the gap might seem huge, we're actually talking about a price difference of just 2,000 dollars, give or take a couple of bucks.
The latest and greatest Type R comes with the FWD legacy, a 6-speed manual transmission, and proudly dons a 2.0-liter turbo engine that can output 324 hp (329 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. In the U.S. market, its power is a bit lower, at 315 hp or 319 ps but with the same amount of torque.
During the only drag race held that Saturday, the Civic Type R FK2 (2015-2016) won, finishing in 13.8 seconds. It was followed soon after by both the 2023 FL5 and FK8 (2016-2020) clocking in at 14.0 seconds. The oldest of them all, the 2001-2005 EP3, came in fourth place in 15.3 seconds, with the FN2 (2008-2010) finishing last.
A 1/2-mile roll race took place (rhyme intended) after that, where everyone started flooring it from 50 mph (80 kph). The 2023 model came in first, a car length in front of the FL5. The FK2 finished in third place, while the other two were so far behind, they weren't even considered part of the race.
One last 'scientifical braking test' from 100 mph (161 kph) was performed, and the newest 2023 model won by a landslide. At the same time, the EP3 stopped dead last, which indicates how well the braking system has improved over the years.
While it didn't transport more bread than your average Joe does after a day of grocery shopping, it did, however, carry a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine that could deliver 197 hp (200 ps) and 145 ft-lb (196 Nm) of torque.
It has a 6-speed manual transmission, weighs 2,668 lbs. (1,210 kg), and back in its heyday, it used to cost roughly $20k or 16,000 GBP (pound sterling), according to the Mat from "carwow" YouTube channel.
The Type-R FN2 is one step up the generational ladder and was manufactured for just two years, between 2008 and 2010. While it did look more futuristic than its "dad," it didn't feature any significant performance changes.
The FWD FN2 had a 6-speed gearbox with a 2.0-liter engine that could output just 1 extra horsepower, so 198 hp (201 ps), but had slightly less torque, rated at 142 ft-lb (193 Nm). Weighing in at 2,793 lbs. or 1,267 kg, this used to cost almost $22,000 or 18,000 GBP.
FK2 is up next, boasting quite the generational leap in terms of power. This 3,047 lbs. (1,382 kg) Type-R featured a 2.0-liter engine that brought more than 100 extra horsepower to the table, rated at 306 hp (310 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). This $36,000 (30,000 GBP) model also marks the first time Honda equipped the hot-hatch with a turbocharger.
The 2016-2020-produced Type-R FK8 is next on our list, and it was 'born' with a tiny boost in performance compared to the previous generation. Still rocking an FWD system with a 6-speed manual transmission and 2.0-liter turbo engine, it could output 316 hp (320 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
It loosened a couple of notches in its belt, weighing a bit more, at 3,097 lbs. (1,405 kg), and the price was raised as well, to almost $43,000 or 35,500 GBP. And speaking about price increases, let's check out the newest member of the Civic Type-R family, the FL5.
This 2023 model-year Civic is sitting pretty in the U.S. with a starting MSRP of $44,300, while in the UK, it costs close to 47,000 pounds sterling. If we were to adjust the 2001 EP3 to 2023 British inflation, the 16,000 GBP car would now cost approximately 34,000 GBP. In turn, that would mean close to $41,000, so while the gap might seem huge, we're actually talking about a price difference of just 2,000 dollars, give or take a couple of bucks.
The latest and greatest Type R comes with the FWD legacy, a 6-speed manual transmission, and proudly dons a 2.0-liter turbo engine that can output 324 hp (329 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. In the U.S. market, its power is a bit lower, at 315 hp or 319 ps but with the same amount of torque.
During the only drag race held that Saturday, the Civic Type R FK2 (2015-2016) won, finishing in 13.8 seconds. It was followed soon after by both the 2023 FL5 and FK8 (2016-2020) clocking in at 14.0 seconds. The oldest of them all, the 2001-2005 EP3, came in fourth place in 15.3 seconds, with the FN2 (2008-2010) finishing last.
A 1/2-mile roll race took place (rhyme intended) after that, where everyone started flooring it from 50 mph (80 kph). The 2023 model came in first, a car length in front of the FL5. The FK2 finished in third place, while the other two were so far behind, they weren't even considered part of the race.
One last 'scientifical braking test' from 100 mph (161 kph) was performed, and the newest 2023 model won by a landslide. At the same time, the EP3 stopped dead last, which indicates how well the braking system has improved over the years.