West Coast Customs Officially Pimps the Chevy Silverado, Turns It Into a Low-Rider

Back in the day, when Pimp My Ride was still a thing, Xzibit would say to the owner of this Chevrolet Silverado that they have officially been pimped. Nowadays, however, the pickup didn’t get its 15 minutes of fame on the blue screen, but on the World Wide Web instead, in a set of pictures released by West Coast Customs on their social media channels.
Arguably a brash take on what used to be a fine workhorse, this custom-tuned machine has bid farewell to the occasional venture off the lit path. Even if its owner decides to push a button and free up some space between its belly and the road, they will probably not dare to take it on a trip through the woods, because it is not exactly an overlander.
You see, besides the custom suspension, received during the frame-off work, according to West Coast Customs, this Chevy Silverado features a new white finish too, complete with a black roof, and it doesn’t look like a raptor paint to us, hence why scratching it would be a big issue. On top of that, the vehicle has lots of chrome accents bound to blind bystanders upon reflecting the sunlight. They can be seen on the grille, bumper, side mirror caps, and at the rear, and they are joined by matching wheels.
Partially tucked away behind the fenders, the alloys are rather big for such a car. They sport wide lips, and they were shod in extremely thin tires in order to make them fit. Thus, not only this vehicle is not suitable for driving on anything else other than smooth tarmac, but its comfort has been significantly affected by this mod, in combination with the aforementioned suspension tune. This makes it a prop, or a show piece if you will, and we could think of other machines that would be far more suitable for this role than the bowtie brand’s open-bed truck. Truth be told, it would not even make it to the list, but hey, those into tuning usually end up modifying the rides that they already have.
Owning a Silverado requires forking out at least $36,300 for a brand new one, or $41,500 when it comes to the HD variant, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options. Different body styles are available, like regular cab, double cab, or crew cab, with standard or long beds depending on the configuration, and two- or four-wheel drive. Customers can get it in one of nine trim levels, with all sorts of powertrains, from the 2.7-liter turbo to the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel is part of the offering too, and transmission options include the eight- or ten-speed auto.
