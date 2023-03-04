This Van Conversion Is a Huge Kitchen With a Wet Bath and Bed Added to It

The coolest thing about tiny houses is how different they are from each other despite the overall limitations they all face. Every van conversion, skoolie, or even trailer has the unique fingerprint of its owner all over it, and they all teach potential future nomads something.
This 2021 Ford Transit is the perfect example of what I am talking about. Unlike most other vans, which have layouts very well segmented, with each zone serving a different function, this tiny home is a kitchen with some sleepy bits and a shower attached to it.
The decision to take this approach was obviously dictated by the people who live out of this van, as they both enjoy cooking. But this layout works, albeit with a lot of careful planning and some sacrifices involved in the design process.
Granted, the couple who planned all of this out was not interested in luxuries or utmost comfort. Downsizing was just a way to constantly travel and see new places. The exact purpose of the build, whether it is travel, escaping the rat race, or just cutting down on rent is something every potential tiny home enthusiast must be hyper-aware of.
Storage is another point of interest, as making use of every bit of space available in one of the van conversion pillars. In this case, wall-mounted cabinets span over half the length of the van, providing plenty of room to keep necessities. They are all equipped with strong hinges and latches, as everything needs to be secure while on the move.
The lower cabinets are a simple affair in this camper van and offer a large area on which countertops are mounted. Most of the amenities are on the right side, including a fridge that runs on 110V power, which requires the inverter to stay on permanently.
The kitchen sink is situated on the opposite side, flanked by some additional countertop space and a backsplash that imitates tiles. The functional aspect is completed by a cutting board that fits on top of the sink itself and a flexible faucet with a water-saving function.
The main piece of the kitchen, however, is the swivel-mounted table, which can be moved to allow dinner guests or create a lounge area. But this dinette area would not be fitting for a van if it did not serve a couple of additional purposes.
So, naturally, it can also be turned into a bed, in fact, the only one in this Ford Transit. The U-shaped benches are also where a lot more storage space was implemented. Underneath the cushions is where both the electrical equipment, such as the battery pack and heaters for both the water and ambiance, have been integrated.
Since so much space inside an already tiny living arrangement is dedicated to the kitchen-bedroom combo, not much is left for the bathroom. As such, the only realistic option was a wet bath, which is what we see here.
What that means is that the toilet and shower are one and the same with everything packed in a rather cramped area. As the water drains into the aforementioned 18-gallon (68-liter) tank, a composting toilet was the only choice available.
So a solution was implemented to compensate for that. The battery pack is decently sized at 600Ah, but it can be charged via two alternative options aside from hoping that the sun shines bright enough. First is the shore power hookup, but that is only good in camping areas, so there is also the option to use the van’s alternator to pump some juice into the power bank.
All of the choices made throughout this van conversion perfectly illustrate the importance of choice. Every aspect has been well thought out and designed with the priorities of the owners at the forefront, but it could serve as a blueprint for a new nomad to base an entirely new build on.
The decision to take this approach was obviously dictated by the people who live out of this van, as they both enjoy cooking. But this layout works, albeit with a lot of careful planning and some sacrifices involved in the design process.
Granted, the couple who planned all of this out was not interested in luxuries or utmost comfort. Downsizing was just a way to constantly travel and see new places. The exact purpose of the build, whether it is travel, escaping the rat race, or just cutting down on rent is something every potential tiny home enthusiast must be hyper-aware of.
Storage is another point of interest, as making use of every bit of space available in one of the van conversion pillars. In this case, wall-mounted cabinets span over half the length of the van, providing plenty of room to keep necessities. They are all equipped with strong hinges and latches, as everything needs to be secure while on the move.
The lower cabinets are a simple affair in this camper van and offer a large area on which countertops are mounted. Most of the amenities are on the right side, including a fridge that runs on 110V power, which requires the inverter to stay on permanently.
The kitchen sink is situated on the opposite side, flanked by some additional countertop space and a backsplash that imitates tiles. The functional aspect is completed by a cutting board that fits on top of the sink itself and a flexible faucet with a water-saving function.
The main piece of the kitchen, however, is the swivel-mounted table, which can be moved to allow dinner guests or create a lounge area. But this dinette area would not be fitting for a van if it did not serve a couple of additional purposes.
So, naturally, it can also be turned into a bed, in fact, the only one in this Ford Transit. The U-shaped benches are also where a lot more storage space was implemented. Underneath the cushions is where both the electrical equipment, such as the battery pack and heaters for both the water and ambiance, have been integrated.
Since so much space inside an already tiny living arrangement is dedicated to the kitchen-bedroom combo, not much is left for the bathroom. As such, the only realistic option was a wet bath, which is what we see here.
What that means is that the toilet and shower are one and the same with everything packed in a rather cramped area. As the water drains into the aforementioned 18-gallon (68-liter) tank, a composting toilet was the only choice available.
So a solution was implemented to compensate for that. The battery pack is decently sized at 600Ah, but it can be charged via two alternative options aside from hoping that the sun shines bright enough. First is the shore power hookup, but that is only good in camping areas, so there is also the option to use the van’s alternator to pump some juice into the power bank.
All of the choices made throughout this van conversion perfectly illustrate the importance of choice. Every aspect has been well thought out and designed with the priorities of the owners at the forefront, but it could serve as a blueprint for a new nomad to base an entirely new build on.