Vandoit Moov Camper Highlights the Ford Transit Trail's Outlanding Capabilities

Ford Pro unveiled the 2023 Transit Trail Van recently with factory upgrades that make it a perfect base for an overland camper. And now, Blue Springs, Missouri-based Vandoit, a professional van conversion company, has introduced a new model based on that chassis to make it easy for vanlifers to get the camper that best suits their needs, without all the hassle of DIY.
The Ford Transit Trail is a more off-road-ready variant of the Transit commercial van and lends itself perfectly to camper conversions. That’s because the company already took care of the time-consuming, expensive parts of van building. For instance, the van’s off-road suspension spares you a third-party mod. The Transit Trail rides 3.5 inches higher than a standard Transit van thanks to a 2.25-inch suspension lift and the larger 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires, resulting in a total ground clearance of 6.7 inches. It comes with drillable areas strategically positioned for fitting cabinetry, shelves, beds, and more.
Additionally, customers can choose to add a roof vent fan to their base so that they don’t have to install it themselves, while the Upfitter Package also comes with an updated electrical system capable of powering additional accessories one might need in their van conversion.
Now that we’ve established the Ford Transit Trail is an ideal base for building an off-road, adventure camper, let’s see what Vandoit offers with their new Moov package. If the outfit’s name doesn’t ring any bells, know that the company specializes in building T-Track internal framing and marine-grade modules that vanlifers can use to build customizable, modular adventure rigs.
Vandoit already has two modular packages on the market, named “Liv” and “Do,” each providing a unique base layout and T-Track skeleton. The all-new “Moov” model is specifically designed to fit the Ford Transit Trail van and is a more cost-effective option compared to one-off custom builds.
When building a custom van, one needs to think about how they can best use the available space and decide what will fit and what won’t, which, let’s face it, can be a stressful job. This is where Vandoit makes things easier. Just like the previous models, the Moov package consists of a T-Track internal framing and a slew of multi-purpose modules made of marine-grade materials that you can set up as you please, based on your needs.
Owners can attach any of Vandoit’s accessories to the skeleton. And due to the package’s modularity, owners can modify, rearrange, and adapt the look and layout of their vans from one adventure to the other.
Unlike the other two designs offered by Vandoit, the Moov has the bed positioned sideways at the back of the van, and it appears to be fixed. This might mean you won’t be able to store your bikes underneath. However, you can probably add any feature you need from the company’s portfolio, including the slide-out tray that makes bike loading easier.
We assume a second level of bunk bed platforms can also be installed, as in previous builds, to provide extra sleeping space when needed.
The solar and electric systems are nicely enclosed in a special module with transparent walls fitted under the bed. Also in this area, we can see some underbed pull-out drawers for quick access from the back doors.
An awning, a rooftop rack, or a rooftop tent are additional items you can add to your Ford Transit if these features answer your needs. With the level of flexibility offered by Vandoit’s packages, you can make the most out of your van’s outstanding capabilities.
No pricing or availability details have been disclosed so far for the Vandoit Moov package, but considering the LIV package ranges from $114,800 to $195,800, including the chassis and your preferred features, we can expect a similar price point for the new model. The chassis, in this case, is the Ford Transit Trail, which starts at $65,975.
