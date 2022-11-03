2023 Ford Transit Trail Van Wants to Be Your Official Overlanding Platform

Ford Pro launched the Transit Trail Van, a capable platform to boost your van life. Available in several sizes and equipment configurations, the Transit Trail van is the perfect base for an overland camper.
Ford wants a slice of the lucrative overlanding market, and the new Ford Transit Trail van is the perfect tool to win market share in this lofty space. It goes head-to-head with the market leader Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 platform, the preferred base for the most capable overland campers. Nevertheless, Ford is arguably better positioned to cater to the mainstream market with an extensive network of upfitters, dealers, and mobile service vans for end-to-end support.
The Transit Trail van builds on the capabilities of the Transit platform by coming standard with a powerful 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine with 310 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque (540 Nm) and an all-wheel-drive system offering five selectable drive modes. These include Normal, Eco, Mud/Ruts, Tow/Haul, and Slippery scenarios. The Trail van rides 3.5 inches higher than a standard Ford Transit, thanks to a 2.25 suspension lift and the 2.5-inch larger tires.
Together with the 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires, this combination assures impressive off-road capabilities. Ford does not offer a two-speed transfer case as Mercedes-Benz does on its 4x4 Sprinter, hinting at lighter use-case scenarios for the souped-up Transit van.
To compensate, the Transit Trail comes with an attractive visual package. This includes a unique skid plate-style front bumper, splash guards, wheel arch claddings, front wheel arch liners, and slider-style driver- and passenger-side steps. It’s not all show because the Heavy-Duty Trailer Package allows the Transit Trail to tow up to 6,500 lbs (2,950 kg), perfect for hauling a boat, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, or other adventure toys.
Ford doesn’t go all the way by personalizing the Transit Trail’s cabin, leaving that to upfitters and custom builders. But the standard features already offer a very good starting point. The high-roof variants allow people as tall as 6 feet 5-inches to stand, and drillable areas are positioned specifically for cabinetry, shelving, bed, and more to enable do-it-yourselfers and upfitters to consider countless configurations.
The available Upfitter package adds convenience features, such as an exterior light bar. It includes high-capacity upfitter switches, a larger center console, an auxiliary fuse panel with a high-spec interface connector, dual AGM batteries, and a modified vehicle wiring system. Ford prices the Transit Trail Van from $65,975, excluding fees, which is a bold statement. A similarly-specced Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van starts at $59,350.
