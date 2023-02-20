New ABT XNH Is Chief Among Volkswagen Camper Vans

ABT Sportsline is not only boosting the looks and performance of passenger cars, but it has taken on the leisure niche too with a special build dubbed the ABT XNH.
Based on the Volkswagen T6.1, it may look like its mass-produced counterpart to the untrained eye, but there are a few key differences, both inside and out. For one, the ABT XNH has 40 cm (15.7 in) more between the axles, thanks to the stretched wheelbase.
This has opened up even more room on the inside, where this tiny home away from home features a kitchen, complete with gas cooker in the rear with a pull-out design, refrigerator, table, and double-induction hob. The rear seats, which can accommodate three adults on the go, turn into a spacious bed, and the roof-top tent further improves the sleeping accommodations.
Interior LED lighting is included, and users don’t have to worry about the energy consumption, as the vehicle features a lithium battery, fed by the photovoltaic modules. Thermal insulation, described by the tuner as being “highly effective,” comprises sheep’s wool and recycled materials, translating to “low heating requirements” that “guarantee comfortable temperatures even in the cold season.”
As for some of the stuff that sets it apart on the outside from the regular Volkswagen T6.1 models, you are looking at front, side, and rear attachments, joined by a new grille. The wheels are on the exclusive side of things as well. They measure 18 inches in diagonal, have a glossy black finish, and were shod in Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber. Rounding off the look is the foil wrap, presented in white on the pictured vehicle, with contour lines.
More often than not, ABT Sportsline's projects feature a power boost as well. However, that’s not the case when it comes to the XNH, because the camper van retains the stock diesel engine, a 2.0-liter mill that pushes out 340 Nm (251 lb-ft). The output is rated at 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW), and the sprint time is definitely nothing to write home about, as it takes over 12 seconds, but then again, the T6.1 is not exactly a racer in disguise, is it? Top speed stands at around 180 kph (110+ mph).
Production of the XNH will be capped at 500 copies, and for this project, ABT has teamed up with Volkswagen and Vaning GmbH, with the latter company signing the design. The German auto firm, on the other hand, is responsible for the production part, with the assembly kicking off at the Hanover facility, in the brand’s home market, in May this year. In the meantime, those who would want to see it in the flesh will have to visit the F.RE.E Trade Fair in Germany, where the camper van will be on display at Autohaus Schweiger, between February 22 and 26.
