Freya Van Conversion Is a True All-Rounder With the Right Mix of Functionality and Comfort

Mobile homes on wheels, such as the Boho.Life-designed model we are going to discuss here, are the perfect choice for those who cannot resist the appeal of the nomad lifestyle. This kind of build is a great way to leave home without leaving behind the comforts of home.
This particular van conversion has been christened Freya and is based on a 2021 RAM Promaster 2500 High Roof 136” cargo van powered by a 3.6L V6 engine that currently shows 34,237 miles (55,099 km) on the odometer. It features a rather unassuming bright white exterior that hides a compact yet very comfortable and functional interior.
The front-wheel drive van measures 18 feet (5.5 meters) in length and 9 feet (2.75 meters) in height. It is ready for off-grid living and built as a true all-rounder, perfectly suited for weekend getaways to whatever location you choose. You can go on trips to the seaside, adventures in mountainous areas, or the occasional escape into the country and never feel like you left the comfort of home.
practical layout, and it’s a living room, bedroom, and kitchen all in one. The entire space is well insulated, including the floor, ceilings, walls, wheel wells, and doors. Boho.Life chose red cedar finished wood paneling for the walls and waterproof vinyl for the floors. The furniture pieces are also made of red cedar, with custom vinyl upholstery where fitted.
Upon opening Freya’s sliding door, you’re facing the little dinette. There is a cafe-style butcher block table and seating for two with plenty of storage underneath. To increase the livable area and add more seating space and flexibility to the van conversion, Boho.Life also installed a swivel passenger chair. So even if the van only offers sleeping and living space for two, this doesn't mean you can't enjoy a drink and a game night with a friend or two at that little table. For the future owner’s storage needs, the builder also included several overhead storage cabinets in this area.
The kitchenette, though small, is well-thought-out and features almost all the basics for putting together simple meals on the go. There is a butcher block countertop and a mini-sink, a flip-up counter next to it, and a pull-out pantry near the bed. A mini-fridge with a small freezer compartment is cleverly tucked under the bed, still at arm’s length whether you’re making an easy dinner or enjoying a coffee at the dinette table. The only thing that seems to be missing is a cooktop, but an induction unit can easily be added to the mix.
This configuration with the bed all the way back maximizes the living/kitchen space and allows inhabitants to connect with their surroundings by simply opening the rear doors. Nothing beats the peacefulness of watching a sunset on the beach or a rainbow after a short summer rain from the comfort of your bed.
Moreover, the raised bed platform allows for useful floor space for storage underneath, a garage of sorts that can be accessed from the outside of the van. This storage space currently houses an outdoor shower setup with a high-pressure head, since there isn’t one inside the van. A 25-gallon fresh water and solar system components are also stored inside, but don’t worry, there is still enough space left to accommodate your surfboard, foldable bike, or other gear you might need on your adventures.
We’ve seen there is an outdoor shower for your hygiene needs, but you might be wondering where the toilet is. The builder does not say where this is stored, but it does mention that Freya comes with a new, unused Dometic stowaway 5-gallon cassette toilet.
As exciting as traveling in a van and connecting with the outside might be, there are moments when you want to enjoy a bit of privacy, and Boho.Life thought of that, too, so they offer the van with magnetic window covers on the slider, bed, and rear door windows.
Freya is offered for sale for $83,500 on Boho.Life’s webpage and delivery is set for February 2023.
