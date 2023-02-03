The Nevis Is a Bespoke Van Conversion With a Well-Thought-Out Design That Maximizes Space

As more and more people are seeking adventure and independence on the road, custom van conversions have become increasingly popular because this type of motorhome has the ability to offer a flexible way of traveling. Not to mention it allows for customization to fit specific needs and preferences.
While some folks choose to build their van conversions themselves, working with a professional designer can elevate the overall look of the van, turning it from a basic mode of transportation to a true work of art on wheels.
This is the case with Nevis, a camper van conversion that is both fully functional for life on the road and aesthetically pleasing. It is built by Brown Bird and Company, a female-owned business based in North Yorkshire, England, specializing in handcrafted bespoke campervan conversions. Laura and Jaqui are the masterminds behind the outfit, and their latest completed build, the Nevis, is absolutely gorgeous, putting on display some creative interior design ideas.
Jaqui built her own van conversion in 2018 and went on traveling in it for a few years. When the pandemic-related lockdown hit, the duo decided to start another conversion project, and they kept on working on beautiful conversions ever since, seeing how the demand for designer-look handbuilt campervans was on the rise.
The Nevis is a custom van conversion and boasts one of the most well-thought-out designs we have ever seen. It really stands out thanks to some truly one-of-a-kind features, like an L-shaped couch in the living area, a wet bath in the middle of the van, live-edge countertops in the kitchen, a mini wood-burning stove, and more.
motorhome that will allow its owners to enjoy adventures on the open road in comfort and style. The van features foam-spray insulation throughout, and the interior is finished with wood paneling on the ceiling and what looks like durable vinyl planks for the floors.
It includes a beautiful kitchen that, unlike most van conversions we’ve seen, is located in the front of the van, right behind the cab. It’s an unusual placement but seems quite fitting as it makes the interior of the van feel more spacious and wide open.
The L-shaped kitchen has some stylish black cabinets with gorgeous live-edge oak countertops that give character to the entire space. There is plenty of storage space and worktop space for cooking, and it is equipped with a sink and a two-burner cooktop. There is also an incorporated wine rack at one end, but the builders haven’t provided any additional details regarding kitchen appliances. However, a much-needed mini-fridge might as well hide in one of those cabinets.
On the opposite side of the van, Brown Bird&Co added another noteworthy feature that makes the build stand out - an adorable mini wood-burning stove. It’s placed on a furniture unit that serves as wood storage. Besides acting as a nice decor piece and adding to the cozy feeling inside the van, this miniature woodburner can heat the camper in cooler weather.
The sleeping quarters are at the back of the van, and to offer inhabitants a bit of privacy, the builders designed a cubicle that conceals the wet bathroom and partitions off the bedroom area from the rest of the van. It features a glass door and a beautiful wall design that adds to the aesthetic appeal of the project.
This cubicle is large enough to fit a composting toilet, a small sink, and a shower setup. When the owner needs to use the shower, they just have to remove the toilet and hop in. The whole cubicle is built on a bespoke shower tray specifically made for this build.
Having the sleeping space placed at the back of the van is just perfect for soaking in the beautiful views from the comfort of your bed - you just need to open the doors and enjoy. It also helps make the most of the space underneath, which in this case is a garage area for gear storage.
All van conversions coming from Brown Bird and Company are suitable for all-season use and well-equipped for off-grid adventures. The Nevis is no exception. As such, it has been fitted with 300 watts of solar panels, a 200Ah lithium battery, as well as a Victron DC to DC charger. There is also a Bobil hybrid water heater, a 20-gallon (75-liter) freshwater tank, and a 17-gallon (65-liter) waste tank.
The exact cost of the Nevis van conversion is not known, but the company mentions on their website that long-wheelbase van conversions with a shower start at £30,000 + VAT (around $36,200 at current exchange rates), but this is just an approximation as the final cost depends on many variables, including design considerations, materials, and equipment.
