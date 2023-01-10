This Sprinter Camper Van Has All the Bells and Whistles for Long-Term Off-Grid Living

As a result, mobile homes are a booming market, with plenty of options to choose from. Today we’re going to look at a nicely equipped go-anywhere and do-anything camper van called Zephyr. It was designed and built by Boho Camper Vans and has all the bells and whistles one would dream of having in their motorhome, including a propane range, a heater, and even an indoor shower.
When they started building van conversions in 2018, Arizona-based Boho Camper Vans focused on offering affordable rigs to the nomads who were more interested in experiencing open-road adventures than traveling in the newest, most cutting-edge camper van. So they chose to base their builds on older models like Dodge Ram Van 3500 or Ford E-350 instead of pricey brand-new van options.
However, in the meantime, they extended their portfolio to include newer models as well. As such, the Zephyr van conversion is based on a 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 cargo van.
The professionally-built van is designed for people with a passion for the outdoors and traveling. It was completed in October of last year and has been on the road ever since, which explains the 9,200 miles (14,800 km) it currently shows on the odometer.
The rig’s 300Ah battery bank and 400 Watts solar panels, along with the included water tanks and smart storage solutions, allow for long-term off-grid living, but it is also perfectly suited for weekend getaways and spontaneous campsite hopping.
Featuring a self-effacing Steel Blue exterior, Zephyr unveils its true potential once you step inside. Though simple, the living space is quite versatile and aesthetically pleasing. The van’s sheet metal has been covered with quality insulation and warm, knotty red cedar, giving the look and feel of a cozy mini-lodge. The wall and ceiling paneling is complemented by waterproof vinyl flooring, adding to the durability of the mobile environment.
Zephyr’s kitchen area is right behind the driver and includes butcher block countertops, a three-burner stainless steel stove and oven, and an end drop-in sink hooked to an electric pump and a 25-gallon (95-liter) water tank, which also feeds the shower. All these are placed right by the van’s side window, which features a sliding screen so you can cook meals and enjoy the views of whatever setting you’re in at the same time.
Let me explain this neat setup. The top of the box comes off, and you’ll see there is a portable cassette toilet inside. And if you remove the toilet, what you’re left with is a shower booth. The little door closes up so it can keep the water inside. But where does the water come from, you may ask? There is a shower handle on the kitchen sink. All you need now is a shower curtain to make the package complete.
Moving on towards the middle of the van, we have a seating area with two little benches facing each other and a butcher table that slides out from underneath the bed, turning the space into a dinette. When not in use, the table slides right back in, and you can turn the benches into a one-person sofa bed.
Other noteworthy features of this van conversion include two roof fans for efficient ventilation, overhead storage cabinets to store your clothes and other belongings, multi-zone interior lighting, a White Top Adventures headliner shelf, and a weBoost antenna to stay connected wherever you go, which comes in handy if you need to work on the go.
Zephyr is currently offered for sale out of Denver, Colorado, and the asking price is $170,000.
