Swift's Monza Camper Is a "Certified" British Touch on a Ford Tourneo Custom

In the grand scheme of things, you'd think that an American RV manufacturer would be the one to show the full glamping potential of a Ford vehicle. Believe it or not, it looks like it's a British team that's showing the world just what can be achieved with a Ford van.
Folks, the modified Ford Tourneo Custom before you is a machine crafted by none other than the minds and hands of Swift. If the name sounds familiar, it's because we've written about this RV manufacturer's works several times in the past. Considering this British crew has been in the mobile living industry since 1964, you can bet your bottom dollar there's a whole lot to discover about the Monza, the ravishing camper van before you.
Before I go on, there's something readers need to know about RVs and campers built in other countries. Aside from the fact that the Toureo isn't available in the U.S., campers and RVs built in foreign countries abide by their own legal specifications and road laws. That said, if you fall in love with this £68,000 ($81,000 at current exchange rates) machine, you stand very little chance of it being suitable for American road standards. At best, you can use it as inspiration to follow for your own custom build. And oh, what inspiration. Oh, even Ford "certified" Swift as a "Qualified Vehicle Modifier," just in case you have any doubts.
Now, what drew me to this build was the price. I'm not going to lie; it's a decent rate for a turnkey camper van. Furthermore, as I dove deeper into the interior living details and the layout, I fell in love. Primarily, it was the level of simplicity and ingenuity that did it for me. Even the fact that there's just one floorplan tells me that Swift poured their heart and soul into the Monza.
Underneath this lifted roof, you'll find yourself in the middle of the living space. What I would like you to take note of first is the simple styling of the furnishings, seats, and storage cabinets. The mix between grey and black, illuminated by LED lighting, doesn't hurt the eyes, and everything is within arm's reach. Take a minute and get acquainted with the space.
Once you do, head over to the galley block and whip up some afternoon tea and a warm snack. Maybe prepare the ingredients you'll need to make dinner. Don't worry; there's running water, two gas burners, and a little bit of countertop space to unfurl a smidgen of your abilities. Once your meal is cooked, set up the folding dining table smack-dab in the middle of the camper, between the cab's swivel seats and the bench. That bench is also modular, so come nighttime, it shifts into a sleeping area.
What does all this mean for you and me? If you're from outside the U.K., this beauty will remain nothing more than inspiration for a project you have in mind. If you're British, the Monza could be your mobile summer home. And yes, I chose my words very carefully.
I call it a summer home because that's what this is. In truth, the Monza lacks some abilities that would allow you to take advantage of Ford capabilities year-round. For example, that pop-top won't feel very nice if it's below freezing outside. Heck, you're going to need a massive furnace. Then there's the lack of an interior shower. Imagine washing outdoors during winter. Even if it is a tent annex, it's going to be reinvigorating, to say the least, even downright unhealthy.
In short, the Monza could be your mobile summer home, even if for shorter periods of time than an average RV. But then again, not everyone needs a year-round unit. Some folks just want a rolling cave to hit up the coast, head out of town for an MTB trip, or scale the nearest cliffs. For those folks, the Monza is worth considering. Sounds like I might be moving to the U.K.
