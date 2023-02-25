This School Bus Has Been Transformed Into a Spacious RV With a Fully Functional Kitchen

I love seeing mobile homes that were not factory intended to serve as houses, such as school buses. All the work that goes into transforming them into lovely homes is sometimes mind-blowing. This school bus is the perfect home for a retired couple who wants to spend more time traveling and enjoying what the world has to offer.
Collecting memories during your lifetime is perhaps the most important part of it. Karen and Chris are doing this alongside their dog in a motorhome that was once a school bus called Chasing Horizons.
Like with many school buses, the exterior was initially yellow. To personalize it and make it feel like a true home, the couple painted the bus bright blue, while the roof has a few coats of white paint that reflect the heat.
But traveling would get boring quickly if you had to spend all your time inside the motorhome. So an awning has been installed on the right side of the bus to provide shade and shelter for a few camping chairs where the owners can enjoy the warm weather with a great view. Two toolboxes, the propane tanks, a generator, and the connector for it were placed on the opposite side of the bus, keeping a clean aesthetic.
The interior is even brighter than the exterior, and this gives it a feeling of open space. While the walls still remain the original ones just different colors, the floor has been changed into vinyl planks with plywood underneath. The first area that is accessible from the outside is the living room. It is nicely decorated with thousands of magnets on the walls from different places they have visited.
This bus does not run off-grid, but the couple plans to add solar panels in the future. The batteries and inverter will be placed underneath the aforementioned loveseat.
When we think of a kitchen in a motorhome, we do not always get the image of a spacious area. This RV’s kitchen is not only spacious but also stylish and fully functional, situated on both sides in the middle of the vehicle. It sports live edge countertops made of ash and black oak wood that look incredible.
It also includes a refrigerator, a portable washing machine, a gas range, and a stainless-steel sink, summing up all the amenities one would need or want. There is only one long open shelf upper cabinet above the sink and a long shelf on the other side. Enough storage space is created, however, by the floor-mounted cabinets.
Everything is held in place on the upper cabinet with the help of a shower rod. All the plates are metal, so there is no risk of breaking them during traveling. The oven is also used as a heating source, and Chris sometimes opens it in the morning, and the place quickly warms up.
The bathroom is situated between the kitchen and the bedroom. Just like the kitchen, it was placed on both sides. This way, the couple could fit a deep bathtub powered by a 12-gallon (45-liter) water heater from the kitchen, a dresser underneath the sink, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, and a wall heater for the backside of the mobile home.
Living full time in an RV could be quite a riveting adventure, but you might want to keep some things in mind if you plan on doing that. Maintenance is the first possible downside, along with temperature management.
Breakdowns are another big issue, as these kinds of RVs are usually old, meaning they are more likely to give you headaches. While for the rugged handyman or woman, this sounds manageable, it could become a huge problem if you are parked in the middle of nowhere. In the end, it is worth giving it a try but perhaps it is better if you keep both your RV and a traditional house to live in.
The couple is currently traveling and doing campground jobs in different locations. They managed to save money by not renting a parking spot and also getting paid on the way.
Like with many school buses, the exterior was initially yellow. To personalize it and make it feel like a true home, the couple painted the bus bright blue, while the roof has a few coats of white paint that reflect the heat.
But traveling would get boring quickly if you had to spend all your time inside the motorhome. So an awning has been installed on the right side of the bus to provide shade and shelter for a few camping chairs where the owners can enjoy the warm weather with a great view. Two toolboxes, the propane tanks, a generator, and the connector for it were placed on the opposite side of the bus, keeping a clean aesthetic.
The interior is even brighter than the exterior, and this gives it a feeling of open space. While the walls still remain the original ones just different colors, the floor has been changed into vinyl planks with plywood underneath. The first area that is accessible from the outside is the living room. It is nicely decorated with thousands of magnets on the walls from different places they have visited.
This bus does not run off-grid, but the couple plans to add solar panels in the future. The batteries and inverter will be placed underneath the aforementioned loveseat.
When we think of a kitchen in a motorhome, we do not always get the image of a spacious area. This RV’s kitchen is not only spacious but also stylish and fully functional, situated on both sides in the middle of the vehicle. It sports live edge countertops made of ash and black oak wood that look incredible.
It also includes a refrigerator, a portable washing machine, a gas range, and a stainless-steel sink, summing up all the amenities one would need or want. There is only one long open shelf upper cabinet above the sink and a long shelf on the other side. Enough storage space is created, however, by the floor-mounted cabinets.
Everything is held in place on the upper cabinet with the help of a shower rod. All the plates are metal, so there is no risk of breaking them during traveling. The oven is also used as a heating source, and Chris sometimes opens it in the morning, and the place quickly warms up.
The bathroom is situated between the kitchen and the bedroom. Just like the kitchen, it was placed on both sides. This way, the couple could fit a deep bathtub powered by a 12-gallon (45-liter) water heater from the kitchen, a dresser underneath the sink, a Nature’s Head composting toilet, and a wall heater for the backside of the mobile home.
Living full time in an RV could be quite a riveting adventure, but you might want to keep some things in mind if you plan on doing that. Maintenance is the first possible downside, along with temperature management.
Breakdowns are another big issue, as these kinds of RVs are usually old, meaning they are more likely to give you headaches. While for the rugged handyman or woman, this sounds manageable, it could become a huge problem if you are parked in the middle of nowhere. In the end, it is worth giving it a try but perhaps it is better if you keep both your RV and a traditional house to live in.
The couple is currently traveling and doing campground jobs in different locations. They managed to save money by not renting a parking spot and also getting paid on the way.