BMW E46 M3 Dukes It Out With First-Gen Audi R8, Loses but Still Proves M Cars Are a Menace

If you’ve spent some time on the internet, you are already familiar with BMW’s ardent fanbase. From the “where’s your supercar” meme to the almost feral defense of their favorite brand, they provide plenty of entertainment, but maybe they have a reason.
That is what a YouTuber going by the name of Autoalex Cars set out to prove. He decided that the best vehicle for this was his very own E46 M3. Needless to say, the E46 is a big deal, an analog M car touted by many as a possible future classic.
This generation of M3 meant business when it was launched in the early 2000s. The 3.2-liter inline-six S54 engine hidden beneath the hood of this car is capable of 338 hp (343 ps) and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque, big numbers for that time period.
To sweeten the pot for petrolheads, BMW equipped the E46 M3 with a six-speed manual gearbox. The car was a huge success, and many enthusiasts fell in love with it, leading to this M car being used in countless builds, from track day toy to drift monster.
But the R8 does not have a shabby history, either. It was Audi’s halo car, the very same one that Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson declared as better than the Porsche 911, annoying many people in the car community in the process.
Then people saw the famous Robert Downey Jr. drive the R8 while playing Tony Stark in the 2008 Iron Man movie, cementing its reputation as a glamorous vehicle. The R8 was barely in its infancy and was already making huge waves in the car world.
The one featured in this video does not sport the V10 that was also equipped in the Lamborghini Gallardo, but rather a 4.2-liter V8. Surprisingly, it does not dish out that much more power compared to the E46 M3, which had its debut over half a decade earlier. Just 408 HP (414 PS) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque are sent to the wheel via the six-speed manual in this supercar.
To see exactly what kind of performance gap there is between these two legends, the YouTuber took them both out around a track. After three laps, he managed to get what he deemed a fairly respectable time out of the bimmer. The time to beat for the R8 was 36.87 seconds.
And surprise, surprise, the AWD supercar managed to utterly demolish it. The R8 set a lap time of 35.03, shaving nigh on two full seconds of what the M3 managed to achieve. This is indeed a lot for a lap so short, but let’s not forget both the price and time difference between these two vehicles.
All things considered, the E46 M3 proved its mettle, duking it out with the best of them from that time frame and being able to keep its head up despite a defeat. This just goes to show how much performance a BMW can deliver at prices way below supercars.
This generation of M3 meant business when it was launched in the early 2000s. The 3.2-liter inline-six S54 engine hidden beneath the hood of this car is capable of 338 hp (343 ps) and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque, big numbers for that time period.
To sweeten the pot for petrolheads, BMW equipped the E46 M3 with a six-speed manual gearbox. The car was a huge success, and many enthusiasts fell in love with it, leading to this M car being used in countless builds, from track day toy to drift monster.
But the R8 does not have a shabby history, either. It was Audi’s halo car, the very same one that Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson declared as better than the Porsche 911, annoying many people in the car community in the process.
Then people saw the famous Robert Downey Jr. drive the R8 while playing Tony Stark in the 2008 Iron Man movie, cementing its reputation as a glamorous vehicle. The R8 was barely in its infancy and was already making huge waves in the car world.
The one featured in this video does not sport the V10 that was also equipped in the Lamborghini Gallardo, but rather a 4.2-liter V8. Surprisingly, it does not dish out that much more power compared to the E46 M3, which had its debut over half a decade earlier. Just 408 HP (414 PS) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque are sent to the wheel via the six-speed manual in this supercar.
To see exactly what kind of performance gap there is between these two legends, the YouTuber took them both out around a track. After three laps, he managed to get what he deemed a fairly respectable time out of the bimmer. The time to beat for the R8 was 36.87 seconds.
And surprise, surprise, the AWD supercar managed to utterly demolish it. The R8 set a lap time of 35.03, shaving nigh on two full seconds of what the M3 managed to achieve. This is indeed a lot for a lap so short, but let’s not forget both the price and time difference between these two vehicles.
All things considered, the E46 M3 proved its mettle, duking it out with the best of them from that time frame and being able to keep its head up despite a defeat. This just goes to show how much performance a BMW can deliver at prices way below supercars.