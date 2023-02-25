This 2023 Wonder Class C RV Packs All the Goodies Into a Sub-25-Foot Floor Plan

Who said compact RVs can’t fit all the comforts of home inside? The 2023 Wonder Rear Twin Bed from Leisure Travel Vans is a Class C motorhome with an ingenious floor plan that’s just shy of 25 feet. It’s small, but it certainly doesn’t feel like that. The interior is stacked with amenities, featuring a multi-use living room, a kitchen, a dry bath, and a rear bedroom with convertible twin beds.

14 photos Photo: Leisure Travel Vans via Youtube