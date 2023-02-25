This 2023 Wonder Class C RV Packs All the Goodies Into a Sub-25-Foot Floor Plan

Who said compact RVs can’t fit all the comforts of home inside? The 2023 Wonder Rear Twin Bed from Leisure Travel Vans is a Class C motorhome with an ingenious floor plan that’s just shy of 25 feet. It’s small, but it certainly doesn’t feel like that. The interior is stacked with amenities, featuring a multi-use living room, a kitchen, a dry bath, and a rear bedroom with convertible twin beds.
This small but mighty Class C comes from the renowned Leisure Travel Vans. Like most of the motorhomes designed by the Canadian RV manufacturer, the Wonder RV balances comfort with practicality. It is based on a Ford Transit chassis, and it gets its power from a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that can produce 310 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. That’s enough to get you and your partner to your dream destination. And with the optional intelligent AWD and advanced driver-assist technology, you get improved vehicle control traction when you’re embarking on your next adventure.
The Wonder comes in four different floorplans: the Murphy Bed Lounge, the Rear Lounge, the Rear Twin Bed, and the Front Twin Bed. Leisure Travel Vans recently offered a detailed tour of the Rear Twin Bed model, showing us what's it all about. As the name suggests, this floor plan has a smart layout with a versatile bedroom positioned at the rear of the RV. Separated from the rest of the motorhome, the bedroom looks spacious, cozy, and inviting.
Of course, two twin beds can fit there, as well as numerous upper cabinets. The beds actually lift up to provide even more storage for clothes, shoes, or other items that you want to put away. And that’s not the only cool thing in the bedroom. You can put a table between the twins or push them together to form a nice queen-size bed for two. It’s truly a spacious room, and that feeling of openness only gets accentuated by the large windows that let plenty of sunshine come inside.
Class C that's only 24.9 feet (7.5 meters) long.
The living room is not super big, but it’s versatile. It has two seating areas and space for a removable table between them. The table swivels and extends, allowing up to four people to dine or work there. The living room can also be converted into a small sleeping space. All you have to do is fold down the seating areas to make a bed perfect for an adult. Travelers can choose to have the optional air mattress in the front if they want to turn the whole living room into a bedroom for two.
At the center of the RV is the kitchen. It’s compact, but it has everything you need for a weekend getaway. At first glance, it seems like there’s not much countertop space. But you get plenty with the drop-down counter extension. The kitchen is equipped with a two-burner stove, a round sink, and a convection microwave. There’s also a 3-way fridge that can run on 12V, 120V, and propane.
Last but not least, the bathroom in this motorhome is separated into two sections. This is a split bath with an enclosed shower on one side and a separate lavatory on the other side. The shower has a skylight, too, while the lavatory comes with a macerating toilet, a medicine cabinet, and a sink with some storage underneath.
The amount of storage space is incredible for a sub-25-foot floor plan. Travelers don’t only have room inside to put away their belongings. They also get tons of exterior storage as well with a pass-through garage that fits your camping gear, tools, and even two full-size bicycles.
The 2023 Wonder Rear Twin Bed might be a small Class C RV, but it has all the goodies you need to camp in style. Pricing for the unit starts at $168,970. You can watch the full tour of the new model down below.
