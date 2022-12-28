This 2023 Compact Luxury Unity RV Comes With Two Sleeping Areas

This beautiful home on wheels comes from the renowned Canadian Leisure Vans. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Leisure Vans, the company's history goes back to 1965, when P.W. Enns became interested in producing travel trailers while volunteering in Elkhart, Indiana.
In that same year, he created the Triple E Recreational Vehicles with the help of his two sons-in-law, Philipp R. Ens and Peter Elias. Their first RV was a 13-ft (3.9 meters) travel trailer that they called the "Compact." Within the first year, Triple E built 97 Compact trailers, and in 1967, it introduced a larger variant. The success of their RVs encouraged them to design their first Class A motorhome, which they named "the Caravan."
By 1981, Triple E was producing more than half of all Class A motorhomes sold in Canada. From there, the company only continued to expand, providing travelers with a wide range of RVs. While they were busy adding Class B+ motorhomes to their fleet, they noticed the amazing products designed by Leisure Travels Vans, a camper van manufacturer located just a few miles away from the company. That led to the acquisition of Leisure Travel Vans in 2008. Soon after, Unity was born – it was the "industry's first Class C motorhome with a queen-size Murphy bed."
Over the years, the company polished Unity and turned it into what we're seeing today: a vehicle that fits all the comforts of home in just a little over 25 ft (7.6 meters). It's a great motorhome for holidays or weekend getaways, and it can even function as a tiny home on wheels for full-time RVers.
This small but mighty Class C is available in six floor plans designed to suit the different needs and preferences of travelers. We're going to take a look at the new Unity CB (Corner Bed) model, which, as the name suggests, has a queen-size corner bed. But that's not the only sleeping area that you'll find inside this unit.
The Unity Corner Bed has a U-lounge with comfortable seating and a large table that drops down to make a bed. During the day, you can relax and watch the TV that's mounted in front of the U-lounge or work on your projects. You can also play games with friends and family. Since it's positioned at the front, the lounge can merge with the cab area that has swivel seats to fit up to six people. Moreover, there's space for a removable table as well, so everyone can gather around.
At night, the U-lounge can easily be converted into a cozy bedroom with a bed that can accommodate an adult or two kids. This versatile living area also has a large skylight that lets natural light come inside, and it includes numerous cabinets that offer all the storage you need.
The kitchen is equipped with several cabinets and drawers, so you can store away your cookware and utensils. It even has a generous pull-out pantry. Actually, the Unity Corner Bed goes big on storage space. You'll find more cabinets and drawers next to the bedroom as well. Plus, you'll see a closet that provides enough space to hang your clothes. In fact, the model has a second hanging closet at the front, so there's no problem if you overpack.
The bedroom and bathroom are positioned at the rear. The bedroom is quite compact, but it does fit a queen-size corner bed. This area gets separated from the rest of the RV via a privacy curtain, and it includes a TV, several upper cabinets, and two cubbyholes. Next to the bedroom is the dry bath, which has a curved sliding pocket door. Inside, you'll see a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet. It's a small bathroom, but it does the job.
Although it's only 25 ft-long (7.6 meters long), the new Unity CB manages to fit inside all the amenities you could possibly need for a weekend trip. The interior doesn't feel cramped at all since this unit has a slide-out that increases the available space. Plus, it has numerous clever design solutions that make it appear larger than it really is.
As for the pricing of this Class C, well, it starts at $174,540 MSRP. Travelers can customize the 2023 Unity CB to match their needs and preferences. They can include high-end Ultraleather upholstery and choose from a variety of finishes. They can also add a 400-watt solar panel array on the roof.
Recently, Dean Corrigal from Leisure Vans offered a thorough walkthrough of the new model. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about this compact Class C RV.
