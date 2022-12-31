autoevolution’s “Most Improved Brand for 2022” Is Honda

As the agitated year 2022 finally ends, let us put aside petty quarrels and think only about the best stuff that happened across the amazing realm of the automotive industry.





Although many have been optimistic that 2022 would be the year of our salvation from the pinchers of that incredibly disturbing global health crisis, history will probably prove otherwise. Yes, it is true, the pandemic took a backstage in our lives, even though it is not any less perilous. But there were other clear and present dangers, including the spectrum of (potentially global) warfare and the ensuing energy crisis.Even the automotive industry was not without woes, as the pesky chip shortage continues to dent both the production capacity of various carmakers and the customers’ willingness to put up with incredible MSRP hikes, humongous delivery waiting times, and lots and lots of reliability and quality problems triggered by management willingness to produce second- or even third-tier solutions to all these incredible issues.Yeah, some would have seen 2022 as the year when everyone was already fully involved with therevolution, as well as the potential disruption caused by fully autonomous vehicles. But that is hardly the case, frankly. Alas, that does not mean we should not give thanks and praise to those who deserve it. As such, we have decided to present our accolade of autoevolution’s “most improved brand for 2022” to Japanese automaker Honda for its overall activity in the North American market. The Rising Sun carmaker has a little something for everyone, from the $23,800 HR-V to the 2023 Passport crossover SUVs, and from Civic sedans and hatchbacks to Accord mid-size limos, as well as from the Odyssey minivan to the Ridgeline unibody mid-size pickup truck. Even better, a lot of new models arrived this year, and more are coming in 2023. Naturally, that has led to great sales across the board, even if delivery figures are significantly lower than last year – November almost came back to a positive stance.Everything started with the introduction of the third-generation HR-V. By the way, this one needs a ‘footnote’, as the American HR-V is no longer connected to the international version. Instead, it is a larger model based on the eleventh-gen Civic platform that is known outside North America as the first-ever Honda ZR-V. In the United States, it serves as the gateway for Honda customers, as it is the company’s most affordable 2023MY nameplate on sale.Still, it did not rack nearly as many sales as the sixth-generation CR-V, with the ubiquitous compact crossover SUVs having more than double its activity. Figures are less important for this accolade, though, as some of the best performers were not even in dealerships at the time of writing. Such is the case with the all-new, three-row mid-size 2023 Honda Pilot, which is now also available in a more adventurous TrailSport trim and will probably embark on numerous outlander road trips in 2023.Naturally, a big part of the reason we chose Honda is also linked to its (still) strong activity revolving around the (almost forgotten) sector of passenger cars. The sleek, powerful, and electrified 2023 Honda Accord is also brand new for the next model year, with the eleventh installment being a top performer among fans and critics alike. Plus, let us not forget about the iconic 2023 Honda Civic Type R hot hatchback, which is also bringing much-needed customer excitement back from the crossover,, and truck hype.Speaking of the latter category, this is certainly Achille’s heel for Honda – as only the almost $39k Ridgeline is up for grabs and its sales are nowhere near the level of smaller compact unibody trucks like the Hyundai Santa Cruz and electrified Ford Maverick. Luckily, they do have some additional sustainability to show for, aside from the 2022 Accord Hybrid and 2023 CR-V Hybrid, all thanks to their intelligent partnership with General Motors for sharing Ultium technology.First among EVs is the upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue, that “heralds a new era of electrified Honda vehicles with versatility and driving range on par with our existing rugged lineup of SUVs.” Sure, many will say it’s just a Chevy Blazer EV with Japanese styling , but what if the Blazer SS EV’s feisty powertrain gets unleashed here as well? If not, no worries, as the Acura premium subsidiary has both ritzy and sporty EV customers covered, and soon.As such, not only will the high-performance Acura Integra Type S make the rounds starting next summer, but Acura fans will also be looking forward to the Acura ZDX crossover SUV, as its Type S variant will “define performance for the electrified era.” Oh, and tech-savvy customers will also get their bundle of Google joy, as the all-new Accord has recently added Google built-in to its pack of cool technologies.