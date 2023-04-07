Lightsabers, Darth Vader and Speeder Bikes Are Part of LEGO's New Star Wars Dioramas

Earlier this week, Danish toymaker LEGO pulled the wraps off the newest iteration, in tiny plastic brick form, of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter. Coming together from 1,949 pieces that sell for $239,99, it is one of those Star Wars-related items no true fans should miss. But it certainly is not the only one.
The latest X-wing has been created by LEGO as a means to mark this year’s edition of the Star Wars Celebration which takes place this weekend at ExCeL London. But 2023 is important for the franchise in another way too, and different sets of toys were needed to mark that occasion as well.
2023 marks the 40th year since the theater launch of the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi movie. That would be the third and final movie of the original trilogy, the one that has Darth Vader die at the hands of his own son after a fierce battle and some painful revelations. And to celebrate that, but also as proposals for the same Star Wars Celebration, LEGO now unveiled two new dioramas.
The smallest of the two, at 608 pieces, recreates Return of the Jedi’s Endor speeder chase. To do that, it allows fans to build a mock Endor environment with plastic grass and trees. The stars of the diorama are, of course, the two speeder bikes, but also the three characters included in the set: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a nameless Scout Trooper that will most likely be killed in thousands of play scenarios to unfold in the coming months across the world.
Aside from offering the dioramas themselves and the characters required for people to recreate believable scenes from the movie, each comes with a printed display plaque featuring a quote from the movie: “I am a Jedi, just like my father before me” for the Throne Room, and “Quick! Jam their comlinks. Center switch” for the Endor chase.
LEGO is opening the order books for the two sets today, April 7, and will make them available for purchase from May 1st to everyone. The fight between the two sides of the force can be had for $99.99, while the chase in the forest can become a permanent desk display for anyone in exchange for $79.99.
The bigger of the two sets (807 small pieces of plastic) is dedicated to the final battle between Skywalker and Vader in the Death Star’s Throne Room. It, too, comes with the proper scenery, down to the replicated window and Emperor’s chair. The main characters that come with this set are, of course, Skywalker and Vader, but they are also accompanied by Emperor Palpatine – and this one is complete with lightsaber and bolts of Sith lightning.
