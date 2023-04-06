LEGO Brings Back the X-Wing Starfighter, Bigger, More Detailed, and Quite Pricey

Despite what you may feel as an individual, the many Star Wars series Disney keeps rolling out are proof enough that the George Lucas-imagined universe still has enough kick left in it. And the constant release of related products comes to reinforce that.
Danish toy maker LEGO has always been a major supporter of Star Wars. The number of items related to the films it released over the years is simply staggering. Well, as of this week, you can add another toy set to the pile, in the form of the glorious Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter.
The X-Wing needs little introduction – it is one of the most famous, instantly recognizable ships in Star Wars. Rebel Alliance pilots flew it into combat and elsewhere. It’s also the ship Luke Skywalker himself used to blow Darth Vader's Death Star to smithereens.
The X-Wing was first featured in A New Hope, which made its theater debut in 1977. That’s almost half a century ago, and despite the many decades that have gone by since, people still can’t seem to get enough of the thing.
This most recent iteration of the Starfighter in LEGO guise comes as a 1,949-piece set. When fully assembled, it measures 55 cm (22 inches) in length and 27 cm (11 inches) in height, and these numbers are enough to make it clear this most recent iteration of the X-Wing is one of LEGO’s largest-scale yet.
When fully assembled, the X-Wing can be displayed on a purpose-built stand, where it can stay either with its wings pulled close together or open in the X configuration that inspired the ship’s name. A plaque showing the technical details of the imagined fighter is also provided.
The X-Wing Starfighter joins several other LEGO toys dedicated to the Star Wars universe, and it will take its place as part of the Ultimate Collector Series – that's a collection that also includes the AT-AT, Millennium Falcon, Razorcrest, and Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder.
The set becomes available for LEGO VIP members on May 1, selling for $239.99 (same in euros). The rest of us will be able to get our hands on it starting May 4.
Before it goes on sale for the public, the X-Wing will be on display at the toy maker’s booth at ExCeL London. It is there where from April 7 and for the duration of the coming weekend an event dedicated to fans called Star Wars Celebration takes place.
