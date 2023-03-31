LEGO Ideas Tesla Dealership and Service Center Is a Great Set for Electroheads

It is unquestionable that LEGO produces some of the coolest car-related toys. Not only do they bring to life some of the most iconic vehicles in the car community, but people get to assemble those cars themselves, providing additional enjoyment.
When it comes to unique and interesting builds, however, the ball lies in LEGO Ideas’ court. The website that lets amateur builders come up with their own creations never fails to deliver. And this Tesla-inspired build stands as proof of that, shifting the focus from gas-guzzling supercars to eco-friendly mobility.
But it’s not just the emphasis on the shift in the automotive industry that makes this set interesting. This build is enhanced by its complexity, encapsulating the complete experience of car ownership. It has not just one car but four cars, although there is a duplicate model S. There is, however, also a Cybertruck to keep things spicy.
The final bricky vehicle here is the Tesla Model 3, leaving the brand’s most popular offering, the Model Y SUV out of the picture. All the models look relatively good, especially when you consider they look similarly sized to LEGO’s Speed Champions sets.
But four relatively small LEGO cars are nothing special and certainly don’t represent car ownership experience. In order to achieve such a thing, the creator of this set called Airbrick 95, decided to build an entire dealership to house those cars.
And because cars can’t just keep running forever without being given any care, this dealership also offers a service center. The realism and attention to detail offered in this build don’t end here, however, with a few more features present.
The coolest among these definitely has to be the array of superchargers present at the scene, as the cars can be displayed docked and filling up their batteries, in their designated parking spots, of course. On top of that, in order to make things nicer and more eco-friendly, the creator also decided to add some LEGO greenery next to the dealership, although not much.
Completing the entire design are some lighting poles which might not seem important at first glance, but do add to the realism and immersion of the set. This is more important than might be immediately apparent, as this set is not something that would look too good displayed on its own.
It would, however, be a fantastic fit for a MOC LEGO city. This kind of build can improve any such creation by a huge margin, given the fact that modern mobility is headed toward electric vehicles. Sadly, the build size and number of pieces are not mentioned, but it’s definitely large enough to look good. Given what has just been said and the attention to detail present in this set, it is certainly worth showing some support on the Ideas website.
