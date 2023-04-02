This LEGO Ideas Boeing 737-200 Is a Fan-Made Aircraft With Lots of Features

We might not have many official LEGO airplanes, but there are many fan-made ones. At the moment, there aren't many original sets that are big enough to be considered adult sets. The majority are designed to be assembled and played with by children. But maybe that will change and we could have one of these amazing Ideas aircraft.
This plane was made by an enthusiast named Design and create, who worked on this build for about three and a half months. It is fully constructed out of classic LEGO pieces and is a 1/40 scale model of the Boeing 737-200. It comes with lots of features, a minifigure, and even a custom tug called “thicc boi.”
The model shown has the Nolinor livery, which is specific to a Canadian charter airline from Quebec. The Boeing 737 aircraft is employed by a lot of companies, in fact being the most used aircraft in the world. And the 737-200 designation just means that it is the extended fuselage variant of the 737-100.
Nolinor has the largest fleet of 737-200 planes in the world. It can carry up to 119 passengers, which might not sound like a lot considering the MAX one can carry as many as 230 passengers. That is because the planes are used for charter flights and not commercial ones.
The LEGO model comes with quite a few carefully curated details, including some that are rather impressive, like the fully functional flaps and the working undercarriage. The cool touches, however, go further than that, with the cockpit being unexpectedly detailed, even featuring the thrust controls and plenty of gauges.
The top part of the plane can also be removed, revealing the interior underneath, which Is separated into two areas. The passenger seats are situated at the back, while a cargo bay with a few items, such as four custom pallets, wheels, and a net, takes up the front area.
If the minifigures do not like to get into the plane from above, they could do so through the working doors in the front. They can also look through the windows placed on both sides of the aircraft, so the plastic passengers can enjoy a great view from the comfort of the shelf this plane will sit on.
As of now, this LEGO Ideas build has managed to gather over 100 supporters since it was uploaded on March 31, 2023. It needs to reach the 10,000 supporters milestone and then pass the expert review from the LEGO Group in order to become an actual set. If that review is positive, we might get to see the first LEGO Ideas aircraft on the shelves. There have been a few planes that passed the first milestone but none ended up passing the second one too.
A fast way to put your hands on this LEGO 737-200 is to give it your support. There is even a comment and feedback section where anyone can share their thoughts.
