Capoforte's SX280i Collezione Is an Elegant and Versatile Masterpiece

When it comes to taking on the open water, yachts are the ultimate mode of transportation. But boats of smaller sizes deserve some attention as well, as they offer a more intimate approach, focused on closeness to the water and enjoying each moment, often in style.
One such example of a waterborne vehicle is Capoforte’s SX280i Collezione. The shipyard based in Borgia, Catanzaro, aimed to provide a uniquely designed model meant to be a collection of amazing features.
The “I” in the name stands for inboard, representing the engine configuration of this motorboat's Volvo Penta V8, which can produce upward of 350 hp. That is enough for the SX280i to reach a speed of 39 knots (44 mph / 72 kph) at full tilt and 21 knots (24 mph / 39 kph) while cruising.
And that is going to happen in complete and utter comfort, as a lot of thought went into innovating the cockpit and making it an amazing place to spend a day out cruising. Everything starts in the cockpit, which has been designed with generous proportions, able to convert into a lounge once on the open water.
In the central area, there is a C-shaped couch facing the wheelhouse, which wraps around the entire bow, as well as a sunbed facing forward. This seating arrangement is split apart by a table big enough to hold a few glasses of champagne.
Just like everything in this motorboat, this lounging area is dressed in a rich, yet relaxing Cognac color, perfect for an exquisite day enjoying the sun. Contrasting with this subdued aesthetic is the exterior, which is dressed in a head-turning Blue Ulisse, fitting the eclectic taste of potential owners.
The two main social areas are also connected by the sheltered side aisles, which is a typical design choice in center-console boats. And once the lucky passengers go onboard the SX280i Collezione, they will be able to use the aisles to head toward the back, where a swimming platform is located.
This platform is surprisingly large for the size of the boat, showcasing the emphasis on the connection to the water. The engine is also located in this area, but it has been covered by a sundeck cushion, creating another social area.
Even more amazing than all the features and design elements present inside this boat is its size. The Capoforte SX280i only spans 28.5 feet (8.7 meters) in length and 9 feet (2.7 meters) in width. Its size makes this boat an ideal choice to carry on a yacht for owners who cannot accept anything less than the utmost comfort and elegance mixed with a great deal of performance.
Regardless of whether a potential owner wants a water toy for a superyacht or just a cruiser meant for enjoying a sunny day out on the open waters, Capoforte’s SX20i Collezione delivers. It brings as much style and elegance as it does performance and comfort.
