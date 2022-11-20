ROAM's New Landing Craft Can Carry Your SUV Across the Sea

Adventure vessel specialist ROAM has expanded its portfolio with a versatile superyacht Landing Craft that will function as a floating trailer for the owner’s toys.
Designed in partnership with Superyacht Tenders and Toys and naval architect Argo Navis, ROAM’s new Landing Craft features a large open deck that can accommodate not only toys or guests but also land vehicles and carry them between the mothership and the shore.
The vessel is custom-built from refined aluminum, and owners can order it in sizes from 24 feet (7.5 meters) to 36 feet (11 meters). Production will take as little as six months.
Its versatility is not limited to its design and production but also extends to its purpose and performance range. The primary goal of the designers was to create a specialized craft that could haul an automobile as big as an SUV across the sea, but the open deck can also be used as a people carrier, equipment area, dive platform, or even lounging area or alfresco dining space.
“ROAM Landing Craft provides solutions for clients and crew alike. Equipped for the adventurous owner who wishes to go off the beaten track and explore ashore, the vessel is also perfectly appointed for assisting with crew duties such as beach set-up, crew transfer or refuse removal,” explained Richard Booth, project manager at Superyacht Tenders and Toys.
This workboat-style tender may not be the most stylish or the most outfitted vessel out there, but it definitely is practical and can still accommodate six guests and two crew members. Thanks to its shallow 2-foot (0.6 meters) draft and the twin hull design, it can land in the most difficult spots, and a hidden drop-down door makes loading and unloading as simple as possible.
In terms of power, the ROAM Landing Craft is equipped with twin Mercury V6 engines that deliver a total of 352 hp (357 ps) and endow the vessel with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a top speed of 28 knots.
