Silent Tender 400 Is the Perfect Noiseless, Lightweight and Fast Runabout

Silent Yachts has been writing history with its electric vessels, be they smaller boats or superyachts, and the ST400 is no different. Silent Tender 400 is the first purpose-built tender from the company, with claims of being one of the most efficient products of its kind in the world.
Silent Tender 400, ST400 for short, was announced last summer, but formally introduced the other day. It was designed with the Silent 60 series cat in mind, so it can be lifted from water using the cat’s hydraulic swim platform, but it can serve any other purpose as well. ST400 can work as a regular tender to a non-electric yacht or as a fun runabout that offers all the advantages of electric propulsion: a fun, fast and noiseless ride.
Measuring 13.1 feet (4 meters), the ST400 comes with an all-carbon fiber hull and similar styling to the Silent 60 electric catamaran, both in terms of sharp design and signature colorway. Weighing just 198 pounds (90 kg), it is fast and efficient, and guarantees a dry ride even in choppy waters due to its design.
Though seemingly very small at a first glance, it can seat six people in total, and features a minimalist cockpit with just a console with some instrumentation and a leather-padded wheel.
Personalization is key when it comes to superyacht owners, and this extends to the tenders they use for the mothership. The ST400 comes with a choice of options in terms of power and batteries. For power, Silent Yachts offers a 20-kW electric water jet, or a choice between a 20-kW and a 30-kW electric outboard, promising top speeds of over 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph) with the higher-specced outboard.
The ST400 is offered with a standard 16-kWh lithium battery that can be upgraded to 20 kWh, fully rechargeable in as little as 2.5 hours thanks to integrated fast-charging hardware. At a cruising speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph / 19 kph), estimated range is of two hours. Given the purpose it was built for, this is more than enough to get the job done.
“We are very proud to present the new Silent Tender 400, which is one of the most efficient electric tenders on the market,” founder and CEO Michael Köhler says in a statement. Pricing for the ST400 has not been disclosed yet, but Köhler notes that Silent Yachts is already working on a larger 16.7-foot (5.1-meter) electric tender that is designed to match the Silent 80 series catamarans. He says that demand is very high for this type of tenders.
