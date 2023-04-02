One of the Oldest Memes on YouTube Has Struck Again, Affecting Millions!

As you would expect, Grand Theft Auto 6 was again among the main targets for the yearly April Fools' Day shenanigans. If you clicked on some link in an article hoping for an actual trailer but instead got Rick Astley, then I'm sorry to report that you've been Rickrolled yet again, as they say. It appears no one is safe, and Rick is "Never Gonna Give You Up," not even after GTA VI eventually comes out. Because who else is gonna bait you with fake GTA VII trailers then?
First on our list is a YouTube channel that has been duping people with fanmade GTA VI trailers for four years in a row now. It's not mean-spirited in any way or things of this sort, the people from the "Marlon XGamer" channel even state the obvious in the video's description as well as in a pinned comment, so they won't attract any ill will.
The trailer is made using GTA V gameplay footage that's been modded like crazy, but the end result is a very high-quality video production that actually deserves praise for the time and effort put into it. It even has a Latina-sounding voice actress to stand in for Lucia, the leaked GTA VI character.
Another good 'scam' article from the Insider Gaming website says that the upcoming game will have a "Crime-Free" mode where you would have to complete missions without breaking the law.
Not only that, but you won't be able to equip any weapons or items of this sort, can't be violent with civilians, and last but not least, your car will be speed restricted with a "lane-keep assist" system to makes sure you won't be up to any funny business like ramming people with your car.
Chuckle all you want, but I'm willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that somewhere down the line, a GTA VI mod will actually feature this abide-by-the-law gameplay and people will love it for its short-lived time. YouTubers will especially milk it like there's no tomorrow, with screaming shocked cutouts of themselves in the thumbnails to awe subscribers, you know the kind.
April Fools' aside now, there is some real news for GTA V Online regarding bikes, bikers, MCs, and everything else that comes with this Sons of Anarchy-inspired lifestyle.
If you buy a Clubhouse from the in-game Maze Bank Foreclosures website, you get 40% off until April 5, and the Biker Sell Missions give twice the usual GTA$ currency and RP. The stock for the Biker Businesses Production Speed has also doubled until Wednesday.
Biker Business Resupply Missions give out two times the number of supplies, and the Motorcycle Club Work/Challenges, together with the Clubhouse Contracts, will reward you double for your efforts as well. Last on the list is the Acid Lab Missions that now give out 1.5x the payout.
Well, that's it for this year, and may we meet again in 2024 with GTA VII mock trailers, provided VI will have already come out by then.
