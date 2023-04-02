One of the Oldest Memes on YouTube Has Struck Again, Affecting Millions!

As you would expect, Grand Theft Auto 6 was again among the main targets for the yearly April Fools' Day shenanigans. If you clicked on some link in an article hoping for an actual trailer but instead got Rick Astley, then I'm sorry to report that you've been Rickrolled yet again, as they say. It appears no one is safe, and Rick is "Never Gonna Give You Up," not even after GTA VI eventually comes out. Because who else is gonna bait you with fake GTA VII trailers then?

24 photos Photo: Marlon XGamer YouTube channel