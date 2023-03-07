Here’s Why Rockstar Doesn’t Want to Launch GTA 6 a Day Earlier

Grand Theft Auto 6 is perhaps the Rockstar game that gamers are drooling over today, and new information now swirling around the web reveals why Rockstar isn’t in a rush to launch it.
This could make many feel old, but the current version of Grand Theft Auto launched 10 years ago. Since then, it's been selling like hotcakes, becoming one of Rockstar’s main cash cows.
GTA Online eventually turned into a massive money-making machine, so Rockstar released further updates on a regular basis. Today, GTA V continues to be a successful title, still selling strong both on PCs and consoles.
Without a doubt, the success recorded by GTA V is one of the reasons Rockstar doesn’t want to take the wraps off the next title earlier than planned. By announcing GTA VI right now, Rockstar would essentially shoot itself in the foot, as the new release could end up cannibalizing GTA V.
But according to tipster Tom Henderson, who has a good track on gaming scoops, Rockstar isn’t by any means in a rush to launch GTA 6 because of the platforms the game would run on.
The next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise would run only on the current-gen consoles. Without offering support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, GTA 6 would be aimed at a rather limited market, as the global health crisis that emerged in 2020 severely impacted the sales of the new models.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in hot demand today, and Rockstar hopes that by delaying the release of GTA 6, it would give the new consoles more time to gain traction. Henderson says the 2024 release target for the next GTA is on the table since 2021 when Rockstar was worried by the slow sales of PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox.
As such, Rockstar doesn’t want to bring GTA 6 to the market a month earlier because it needs the new console market to be mature enough to ensure the gamer base for its game.
Unfortunately, this could lead to another delay for the next Grand Theft Auto. Henderson says the late 2024 release could eventually be pushed back once again. GTA 6 might eventually be announced in the holiday of 2025, and Rockstar is unlikely to use E3 for this announcement. The company will hold its own event to take the wraps off GTA 6, especially as this is one of the biggest game unveilings in its history.
For the time being, everything is still in the rumor stage, so we should take these tidbits with a healthy pinch of salt. Rockstar seems to carefully plan every little detail of the GTA 6 launch, so anything can change overnight if the company doesn’t think it’d work as expected.
GTA Online eventually turned into a massive money-making machine, so Rockstar released further updates on a regular basis. Today, GTA V continues to be a successful title, still selling strong both on PCs and consoles.
Without a doubt, the success recorded by GTA V is one of the reasons Rockstar doesn’t want to take the wraps off the next title earlier than planned. By announcing GTA VI right now, Rockstar would essentially shoot itself in the foot, as the new release could end up cannibalizing GTA V.
But according to tipster Tom Henderson, who has a good track on gaming scoops, Rockstar isn’t by any means in a rush to launch GTA 6 because of the platforms the game would run on.
The next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise would run only on the current-gen consoles. Without offering support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, GTA 6 would be aimed at a rather limited market, as the global health crisis that emerged in 2020 severely impacted the sales of the new models.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are in hot demand today, and Rockstar hopes that by delaying the release of GTA 6, it would give the new consoles more time to gain traction. Henderson says the 2024 release target for the next GTA is on the table since 2021 when Rockstar was worried by the slow sales of PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox.
As such, Rockstar doesn’t want to bring GTA 6 to the market a month earlier because it needs the new console market to be mature enough to ensure the gamer base for its game.
Unfortunately, this could lead to another delay for the next Grand Theft Auto. Henderson says the late 2024 release could eventually be pushed back once again. GTA 6 might eventually be announced in the holiday of 2025, and Rockstar is unlikely to use E3 for this announcement. The company will hold its own event to take the wraps off GTA 6, especially as this is one of the biggest game unveilings in its history.
For the time being, everything is still in the rumor stage, so we should take these tidbits with a healthy pinch of salt. Rockstar seems to carefully plan every little detail of the GTA 6 launch, so anything can change overnight if the company doesn’t think it’d work as expected.