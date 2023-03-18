GTA V Is the Second Most-Sold 'Automobile Sim' from Steam's Spring Sale, for Some Reason

To try and delay the inevitable is to tempt fate itself, some might say. Especially when you're talking about the seasonal sales on Steam that have been foretold for eons... or at least since 2009 onwards. While browsing the racing game offers, I stumbled upon something that made me laugh out loud, because the second top seller for this category was Grand Theft Auto 5, tagged as an 'automobile sim.' And when you think about what people are doing with cars in GTA Online, you can't help but see the irony in that.
Lately, it seems that you can't talk about almost anything from the entertainment industry without something GTA-related creeping up during the conversation. You wanna talk about TV shows? Great, but then '50 Cent' posts a GTA Vice City image, and the Internet blows up with GTA VI conspiracy theories.
You feel like going on Twitter for whatever reason? Awesome, but then Tom Henderson, a famous leaker, tweets about GTA VI being allegedly delayed until 2025, even though plans for a 2024 launch window have been made since 2021.
And now, you can't even go to a simple racing category on Steam's Spring Sale page without seeing GTA V as an 'automobile sim,' sitting pretty as the second most sold driving game from the entire page.
I'm not ranting or anything, it's just that I find it extremely funny how a 10-year-old game spanning over 3 generations of consoles manages to cross over into other territories and steals the "little guy's" thunder.
There has never been something remotely like this phenomenon in the history of video games, which can only make me wonder how unimaginably ginormous GTA VI's impact on the market will be. Oh, and by the way, if by some miracle, you still don't own one of the 175 million GTA V copies already sold to this date, it's now 15 dollars.
Now back to our regular program, the first position on the charts is taken by none other than Forza Horizon 5. Recently, this fan-favorite arcade-style racing legend got a gorgeous DLC (downloadable content) called Rally Adventure, where you can drive through the lovely new Sierra Nueva map that holds some of the most impressive routes ever seen in a Forza Horizon game.
Ten new vehicles have also been added especially for you to abuse on the new dusty trails, through an abandoned quarry, or over deformable sand dunes. If that doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe try smashing every tree in sight from the Palm Forest area.
While the base game is 40% off at $36, you might want to take a look at what Xbox Game Pass has to offer first, because Forza Horizon 5 is included in the monthly subscription, alongside Forza Horizon 4, which is currently the third most sold racing game from the Spring Sale.
Other notable mentions are F1 22 at 85% off for almost $10, Snowrunner at 45% off at $16.5, Need for Speed Unbound sitting at half off for $35, Dirt Rally 2.0 at 75% off for a fiver, Assetto Corsa Competizione at 70% off for $12, and for the 2-wheel enthusiasts, there's Ride 4 at $10, discounted from $50.
Oh, and while the sale lasts until March 23, you might want to check out the physics-based simulator BeamNG.drive currently at 20$. If you're tired of the 'mainstream' games I just listed and want a new experience, then BeamNG is a pretty safe bet.
