This New GTA 6 Leak Is Likely to Get Fans Super-Excited

Rockstar will soon release an update on the GTA 6 development work ahead of an official announcement projected to be made later this year.
The information comes from tipster Matheusvictorbr- on Twitter. Matheusvictorbr- has a good track on Rockstar scoops, though taking the leak with a pinch of salt is still recommended.
The tipster claims the parent company is now getting ready to share new details on the progress it made on GTA 6. Rockstar has already confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto release is in the works, but it has otherwise remained tight-lipped on further specifics.
GTA 6 was the subject of a massive leak that happened last year. Hackers managed to extract early game footage from Rockstar’s servers, revealing that GTA 6 is likely to include a female protagonist. The company eventually confirmed the hack, promising the leak wouldn’t impact the development of the next Grand Theft Auto.
Rockstar has since refused to comment on the game work happening behind closed doors at its headquarters. After the historic leak, the firm struggled to keep everything secret, including even the launch date.
People familiar with the matter said Grand Theft Auto VI would be announced at some point this year. The launch would take place in 2025, at least on new-generation consoles. This schedule makes sense, as Rockstar typically releases its biggest titles two years after officially revealing them.
This latest leak suggests Rockstar will first come up with an update on the GTA 6 development work, while a bigger announcement would be made later this year. The tipster says this announcement would only be released when the development is in the final stage. Afterward, Rockstar would focus entirely on last-minute bug testing to make sure GTA 6 would be fully prepared for launch.
Previous information on Grand Theft Auto VI indicated that new-gen consoles would get the game in late 2024, at the earliest. Rockstar is allegedly pondering removing certain content from GTA 6 specifically to bring it to the market as fast as possible. Additional content would then be released to gamers as part of a DLC that could see daylight in 2025.
Rockstar was planning a mid-decade launch from the very early development stages. The company wanted to make sure new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox) would gain traction before it releases GTA 6. This is because the game wouldn’t be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As such, Rockstar needed the new consoles to already be in the hands of most gamers, just to make sure GTA 6 would be a hit from the very beginning.
Whether or not an announcement is just around the corner is something we’ll all find out, but right now, it just looks like Rockstar is cooking something big on the GTA front.
