Until GTA VI Magically Shows Up, You Might as Well Play the latest GTA Online Update

Fans of GTA Online unite! Or hunt each other down in PvP, it doesn't really matter, because, among the latest GTA VI rumors, myths, and 50 Cent's Vice City disappearing tweets, we finally have something concrete on our hands, but only for GTA V Online I'm afraid. On March 16 the last part of the 'Los Santos Drug Wars' saga will finally come to an end with 'The Last Dose' update.
This whole thing started with the 'First Dose' last December and it featured six new online missions involving a new street crew led by one Dax, often described as an interesting fellow walking on the edge with Tony Montana-like ambitions of getting everyone hooked on his supply. It's a tough job, but hey, someone's gotta do it, 'chico!'
Other 'charming' characters joined the psycho roster, like Luchadora, a metalhead wrestler that's Dax's second-in-command, or Labrat, which is basically Walter White made by Rockstar, and finally Nervous Ron... which is a bit boring, so we'll just skip him.
In the appropriately named 'Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose' final chapter, players will go deep down the psychedelic rabbit hole through five new story missions that involve... you guessed it: hallucinations, and other 'fun' stuff like kidnapping and revenge, that only a GTA game could make funny and entertaining.
Tin foil hat people can rejoice at the story's premise which involves a corrupt pharmaceutical industry that moonshines in the illegal psychedelic drug trade of Los Santos. Apparently, the ending is supposed to have quite a twist, so make sure you don't spend 15 hours running other players over with your car between missions, and just keep to the 'golden path,' as game developers called the main quest chain back in the day.
If you haven't played the 'Los Santos Drug Wars' saga before, to engage with the starting mission, you just need to find Nervous Ron Jakowski and the Fooliganz in Blaine County, and from then on, it's up to you to put this misbegotten adventure to bed once and for all.
Before we part ways and wait for March 16 to come, we musn't pass the opportunity to discuss something GTA VI-related, which might or might not be true, so it's up to you to decide on which side of the rumor you land on.
The latest piece of gossip involves famous 'tipster' Tom Henderson, which has quite a good track record when it comes to these sorts of matters. According to an article he wrote, plans for GTA 6 to be released in 2024 have been on the table since 2021.
Mainly because Rockstar wanted to give the new generation of consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, time to sell enough units for their upcoming game to find a 'home.' Keep in mind that GTA V survived three generations of consoles and it's still going strong, often appearing in the top 10 most-sold games charts month after month.
If all this 'inside info' nonsense turns out to be true, could it mean that we'll get to play GTA VI on current gen only? As Ezio Auditore da Firenze would say, until we hear this straight from the horse's mouth, 'nothing is true, everything is permitted.' So in the meantime, we might as well enjoy the latest GTA Online content.
