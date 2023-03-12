Until GTA VI Magically Shows Up, You Might as Well Play the latest GTA Online Update

Fans of GTA Online unite! Or hunt each other down in PvP, it doesn't really matter, because, among the latest GTA VI rumors, myths, and 50 Cent's Vice City disappearing tweets, we finally have something concrete on our hands, but only for GTA V Online I'm afraid. On March 16 the last part of the 'Los Santos Drug Wars' saga will finally come to an end with 'The Last Dose' update.

9 photos Photo: Rockstar