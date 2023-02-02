GTA 6 Allegedly Finished, Launch Just Around the Corner

Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6 as most people call it, is one of the most anticipated game launches of the decade, especially after the historic leak that happened last year.
While Rockstar hasn’t shared anything about the release target, people familiar with the matter said not a long time ago that an official announcement could be released as soon as this year.
But as it turns out, the parent company is actually planning bigger news on the Grand Theft Auto front.
Several leakers, including some with a solid track on GTA scoops, claim the development of the game is now complete, and Rockstar is currently working on last-minute polishing. This means the launch of the next Grand Theft Auto iteration might not be as far as originally believed, with a possible announcement expected to happen later this year.
It goes without saying this new information isn’t backed up by Rockstar or someone who works for the company, and this is the reason a certain dose of skepticism is required.
Especially when taking into account the previous rumors swirling around the web on the GTA front. People familiar with the matter previously said the new game wouldn’t see daylight earlier than 2024 or 2025, so a 2023 release would certainly be a major surprise for the gaming community.
The new findings, including details published online by reliable leaker Tez2, indicate that GTA 6 has already reached the beta stage, which in theory means that Rockstar is now focusing exclusively on fixing bugs in the game. GTA 6 could thus be “feature complete,” so the dev team is no longer working on adding new content, but only polishing the game before launch.
Guessing the launch date of GTA 6 is still impossible right now, especially because Rockstar is remaining tight-lipped on such information.
A few weeks ago, another source close to the matter said Rockstar was expected to announce the game as soon as this year, with the debut projected to happen at some point in 2025. The timing made sense, as the company typically releases new games two years after they are first announced.
If GTA 6 is indeed finished, it’s hard to believe Rockstar would try to hold it back until 2025. A 2024 debut is therefore much more likely, but of course, nobody knows for sure if the development of the game has reached a phase as advanced as claimed in these alleged leaks.
For the time being, holding your breath for GTA 6 still doesn’t seem to be a good idea. Rockstar is trying to keep GTA V a money-making machine in absolutely all regards, so every little official tidbit related to its successor would pretty much bring this strategy to an end.
Apparently GTA 6's game is finished, is being polished up and getting prepared for final stages before release. R* is fixing bugs. Also the alpha build was made in 2021, not in 2019. R* was probably likely using it to test. https://t.co/dT1JTJ35xy #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/sFFPtwmedj— GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS 2.0 (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) January 30, 2023