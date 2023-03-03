Famous Rapper Teases Big GTA 6 Announcement, the WWW Is Intrigued

The next iteration in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is expected in 2024 or 2025, at the earliest, and a famous rapper has just fueled the excitement for this big release.
50 cent mysteriously published a Vice City logo on his Instagram account, claiming that more information will be shared at a later time. He also promised this is a big announcement, but again, the rapper decided to keep all details secret.
The teaser was received with much excitement by the Grand Theft Auto community, especially as the now-TV producer could make a surprise appearance in Grand Theft Auto Vi.
This wouldn’t necessarily be surprising, especially as several other famous artists starred in the previous Grand Theft Auto titles. Samuel L. Jackson played the role of Officer Frank Tenpenny in GTA: San Andreas. Ice T also made it to the game as Madd Dogg.
The Vice City reference is causing a lot of debate in the Grand Theft Auto world.
The historic GTA 6 leak that happened last year revealed that the future game would take place in Vice City. Based on Miami, Vice City would witness the debut of a female character as well, and rumor has it Rockstar wants to use the story of Bonnie and Clyde for the action taking place in GTA 6.
It’s not clear how 50 cent would fit the story, but don’t be too surprised if the rapper is actually teasing a different project.
People familiar with the matter previously suggested that Rockstar discussed a potential Grand Theft Auto movie. The talks allegedly failed to reach a conclusion, and the studio publicly denied such a project.
50 cent’s involvement could reignite this idea, especially as the rapper is also a producer that could help with a potential movie.
In the meantime, the work on GTA 6 continues. An official announcement is expected this year, with the launch of the game to follow in 2024 or 2025. A release in 2025 makes more sense if Rockstar confirms the game this year. The company typically launches its big games two years after announcing them.
Rockstar said the development of the next Grand Theft Auto wasn’t impacted by the leak that happened in 2022. Despite admitting its disappointment towards the incident, Rockstar said its GTA plans remained unchanged.
In case you’re wondering why Rockstar is holding back the GTA 6 announcement, it all comes down to GTA V. The 10-year-old game is still selling like crazy these days, particularly thanks to GTA Online, so the studio has no reason to announce its successor. Such news would essentially cannibalize GTA V sales, and from a business perspective, there’s no reason to confirm GTA 6 until the demand for the current version drops.
