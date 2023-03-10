50 Cent Got Everyone Excited About GTA 6 for No Reason

Grand Theft Auto fans are getting yet another piece of bad news, as a teaser dropped by rapper 50 Cent turns out to be completely unrelated to the famous game franchise.
Grand Theft Auto VI is a highly anticipated game title whose launch date is currently unknown. Sources familiar with the matter said only a few days ago that Rockstar plans to release it in late 2024, though a 2025 debut is also on the table.
With the work on GTA 6, therefore, running at full speed, a 50 Cent post earlier this week fueled the excitement for the new Rockstar game. The rapper posted an image showing the famous “Vice City” logo from Grand Theft Auto, along with a message promising something truly big.
Gamers worldwide believed 50 Cent could be one of the characters in the upcoming game. Others expected the rapper to at least show up in GTA 6, though calling this “big news” wouldn’t necessarily make sense.
Given the WWW’s reaction, 50 Cent eventually removed this Instagram post. It was the first sign that his teaser had nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto, despite the unfortunate reference provided by the image.
The mysterious message was decrypted today when it was revealed that 50 Cent is working on a new TV series called “Vice City.” The rapper, who is also a TV producer, shared the news on his Instagram profile as well, essentially confirming that his previous post had nothing to do with the GTA franchise.
The announcement makes sense, despite the GTA Vice City image used in his teaser. 50 Cent said he was working on something “bigger than Power,” a drama TV series the rapper worked on. As such, announcing a new TV series and not a game isn’t necessarily surprising despite the post suggesting otherwise due to the GTA reference.
This doesn’t mean other celebrities wouldn’t star in Grand Theft Auto VI. With Rockstar still working on the game, the full details are currently unknown.
The company is believed to be aiming for a late 2024 release. GTA 6 could launch without certain content that would then be included in a DLC set to launch a year after the debut of the full game. This approach would allow Rockstar to bring GTA 6 to players worldwide faster, especially as the company allegedly needs more time to complete the game.
Rockstar previously said that the development of GTA 6 is on track, with the historic leak that happened last year not affecting the release schedule.
At this point, most tidbits are still in an unconfirmed stage, so taking everything with a healthy pinch of salt is highly recommended, especially as certain tidbits can be changed overnight.
With the work on GTA 6, therefore, running at full speed, a 50 Cent post earlier this week fueled the excitement for the new Rockstar game. The rapper posted an image showing the famous “Vice City” logo from Grand Theft Auto, along with a message promising something truly big.
Gamers worldwide believed 50 Cent could be one of the characters in the upcoming game. Others expected the rapper to at least show up in GTA 6, though calling this “big news” wouldn’t necessarily make sense.
Given the WWW’s reaction, 50 Cent eventually removed this Instagram post. It was the first sign that his teaser had nothing to do with Grand Theft Auto, despite the unfortunate reference provided by the image.
The mysterious message was decrypted today when it was revealed that 50 Cent is working on a new TV series called “Vice City.” The rapper, who is also a TV producer, shared the news on his Instagram profile as well, essentially confirming that his previous post had nothing to do with the GTA franchise.
The announcement makes sense, despite the GTA Vice City image used in his teaser. 50 Cent said he was working on something “bigger than Power,” a drama TV series the rapper worked on. As such, announcing a new TV series and not a game isn’t necessarily surprising despite the post suggesting otherwise due to the GTA reference.
This doesn’t mean other celebrities wouldn’t star in Grand Theft Auto VI. With Rockstar still working on the game, the full details are currently unknown.
The company is believed to be aiming for a late 2024 release. GTA 6 could launch without certain content that would then be included in a DLC set to launch a year after the debut of the full game. This approach would allow Rockstar to bring GTA 6 to players worldwide faster, especially as the company allegedly needs more time to complete the game.
Rockstar previously said that the development of GTA 6 is on track, with the historic leak that happened last year not affecting the release schedule.
At this point, most tidbits are still in an unconfirmed stage, so taking everything with a healthy pinch of salt is highly recommended, especially as certain tidbits can be changed overnight.