50 Cent Deleting His Vice City Posts Could Mean That Whatever It Was, It Was Real

Two days after famous rapper '50 Cent' tweeted about a GTA Vice City project he might be involved in, he deleted everything related to that post from the face of the planet. And based on how aggressive Rockstar Games was in the past in taking down every last piece of the GTA VI leaked footage, it could all mean that whatever 50 Cent posted about was as real as those leaks.
In the deleted post, he didn't share any pictures, footage from behind the scenes, or things of the sort, but he might have given away a hint. In his excitement, 50 Cent wrote in the Tweet that 'I will explain this later, [...] this s**t bigger than POWER trust me.'
Now, while it's obvious that '50' is (or was) going to tell everyone what everything was all about, now we're pretty much stuck with just one key word from that entire sentence: 'Power.'
Power is an American-produced crime-drama tv show that aired back in 2014 on the Starz network, and ended after six entire seasons in February 2020. The main song or theme for the show is performed by none other than Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson himself, but his involvement with Power doesn't end there.
He also directed one episode and starred in 43 out of the 76 episodes, which makes him more than a 'Special Guest' from the end credits. More importantly, he was also an executive producer for 58 episodes, which is no small feat either.
So judging from what he said in his now-deleted post, that this Grand Theft Auto Vice City project will be bigger than Power, I can't help but wonder if he was talking about a TV series debut of the video game franchise that involves him in some capacity.
As to what role he could have, it's pretty safe to assume that aside from parts of the soundtrack, maybe even the opening theme, 'Fiddy' will try to get as involved as possible, based on the fact that he is an extremely successful businessman.
It was more than a couple of times that he said, 'I'm feelin' focused man, my money on my mind, I got a mil out the deal and I'm still on the grind,' to quote him from 'In Da Club.'
As I was saying earlier, after the GTA VI leaks were plastered all over the Internet and turned out to be true, Rockstar went on a rampage to get every single file off the WWW. Even some podcasts that simply mentioned what happened without showing anything at all were also targeted.
Seeing as a man of power (pun intended) such as '50 Cent' deleted something related to the project, it would just make sense that whatever is going on between him and Rockstar, is real as a half-a-dollar bill (another pun intended).
The rumor mill is also spinning out of control with GTA VI conspiracies and whatnot, but then why would Mr. Curtis Jackson mention the Power tv show if he was talking about a game? At the end of the day, this could go either way, so please take everything you read or see with a mountain of salt.
