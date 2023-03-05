50 Cent Deleting His Vice City Posts Could Mean That Whatever It Was, It Was Real

Two days after famous rapper '50 Cent' tweeted about a GTA Vice City project he might be involved in, he deleted everything related to that post from the face of the planet. And based on how aggressive Rockstar Games was in the past in taking down every last piece of the GTA VI leaked footage, it could all mean that whatever 50 Cent posted about was as real as those leaks.

93 photos Photo: 50 Cent Instagram