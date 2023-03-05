Manual-Control 820-HP 911 Turbo Is a Drag in a Quarter-Mile Face-Off Against Stubby M5

Porsche is a name that usually pairs with the highest step of a medal-awarding ceremony following a motoring event. The Stuttgart company is no stranger to the perpetual crossing of crankshafts between the trio of its performance-claiming brethren – Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. Occasionally, it gets a special invitation to such happenings.
And, if one of the three horsemen of the accelerator is looking for a fight, Porsche is never more than a gearshift away from a live ammunition training session. Because drag racing offers infinite combinations regarding competitors, the choice is always rich in variation.
This time, in a showdown staged by Officially Gassed, two over-tuned machines - with vast amounts of horsepower, torque, and upgrades - touch gloves in England. The YouTubers with a lead right foot casually hold weekly quarter-mile tea parties inviting equally high-octane-addicted club members.
Interestingly, a great many of the participants are allowed to open-carry German firepower dedicated to civilian use, and this episode is precisely one of those moments. A BMW M5 accepts a challenge from a Porsche 911 to battle it out on the quarter-mile straight strip of tarmac.
In the very bright orange corner, we have a BMW M5. Over 1.8 tons, 801 hp (812 PS), 711 lb-ft (964 Nm), eight V-arranged cylinders, eight speeds, 4.4 liters, two turbocharges, and one torque converter to send everything to the four concrete-rippling wheels.
The narrator offers the list of modifications in the video, but the specs condense to one number (and many variables). 431 hp/ton (437 PS/ton) is the magic formula, and no one would believe in it at first glance when sizing up the adversary.
The sportscar makes 820 hp (831 PS) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) from a 3.6-liter turbo flat-six - that is no small feat. The Porsche is considerably lighter, at just under 1.6 tons. Add the following: a pair of GT2 turbos, a combustion chamber-cooling water-meth injection, an upgraded clutch and pressure plate, and an all-wheel drive, and the M5 is as good as chained to the floor.
But let’s not jump-start to conclusions yet, because there is one scale-tipping detail about the 911: the gearbox. A traditional, old-school manual imbued with the pull-push sequential lever. In theory, this architecture is significantly faster than the classic H-pattern. But is it better than a full-automatic ZF?
Porsche 911 is by no fair playing means quicker or faster than a BMW M5 with an attitude. Although the 911 was declared the winner in the roll races, it is evident that the driver jumped the start.
Even with this slight advantage, the BMW arrived a whisker late at the end of the quarter mile and scored better times in the acceleration phase. From 62 mph to 124 mph, the M5 records show a 5.79-second grade, just over one-tenth quicker than the much more powerful Porsche.
If this isn’t evidence enough in favor of the BMW, then maybe the drag race is a better description of this “more horsepower isn’t faster” theorem. The orange Bavarian Barbarian pulls away shamelessly and puts a real estate between its taillights and the front bumper of the 997.1 Porsche 911 Turbo.
2019 BMW M5 (F90) scored two undisputed wins over the conational rival, and it did so in a manner that left no room for arguments.
