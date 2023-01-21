Grand Theft Auto V Gets Massive Discount, Triggers Gamer Outrage

Rockstar continues the push for keeping Grand Theft Auto V a money-making machine, but while the company is trying to milk the 2013 release for every possible drop of revenue, gamers out there are losing their patience.
Case in point, the most recent Publisher Sale that Rockstar kicked off on Steam.
The Grand Theft Auto franchise is getting massive discounts, so for instance, the Premium edition of GTA V is now 63 percent cheaper and costs no more, no less than $14.99 (down from $39.99).
The Premium Edition cards are also more affordable. The Great White Shark card bundle received a 66 percent price cut, while the Megalodon Shark card bundle is now 75 percent cheaper and costs just a little over $35.
Other Grand Theft Auto versions received substantial price cuts as well, so you can get Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition for just $5.99 instead of the regular $19.99 price.
In theory, such massive discounts should be good news for gamers out there, but not everybody received the campaign with excitement. The responses to Rockstar’s Twitter announcement speak for themselves, as many gamers seem fed up with the company’s efforts of capitalizing on a game released no less than 10 years.
From “GTA 6 or no money from me” to “announce the GTA 6 release date or we riot,” most messages posted by the angered gamers call for Rockstar to at least share more details about the next release in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.
On the other hand, the parent company seems to stick with its strategy of keeping everything on this front away from everybody’s eyes and ears. While a GTA 6 announcement is expected this year anyway, Rockstar is obviously holding it back as long as possible, especially as it wants to keep making money with Grand Theft Auto V.
The massive leak that took place last year confirmed the next version of the game was already in the works, and despite Rockstar’s disappointment regarding the incident, sources claim the development of GTA 6 is making good progress behind closed doors.
A 2023 announcement could be an indication that GTA 6 is coming in 2025. Rockstar typically announces its biggest releases two years before the launch, so if the game is indeed confirmed in the coming months, we should expect GTA 6 to become available for players at some point in 2025.
For the time being, however, GTA V continues to be Rockstar's main focus, as the company somehow believes that a game released in 2013 still has the power to generate strong revenue these days. Of course, GTA Online is the one bringing home the bacon, so don’t be too surprised if the Publisher Sale ends up becoming quite a successful campaign in terms of revenue generated by the GTA franchise.
